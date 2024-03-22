News diary 25-31 March: One year since WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich detained in Russia

Evan Gershkovich. Picture: Dow Jones

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The world will be watching on Sunday (March 31) as members of the Royal family undertake their traditional walk to the Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor after weeks of fevered speculation about the health and whereabouts of the Princess of Wales. Kate’s absence from public life since undergoing abdominal surgery in January has become one of the most talked-about issues of the year, with blurry paparazzi images, grainy video footage and a row over doctored photographs fuelling newspaper gossip and online conspiracies.

While pictures of a healthy, recovered Kate could put some of the more outlandish theories to bed, her absence will pour fuel on the fire, and the frenzy is unlikely to die down whether she’s part of the Royal entourage next week or not. Amid all the noise, it’s worth remembering that the Princess was only ever scheduled to return to public duties after Easter, but the palace’s mishandling of the matter so far has raised questions about whether the royals’ traditional PR approach can work in the social media age. King Charles may also be missing from the Easter service as he continues cancer treatment, with Queen Camilla taking on the duty of distributing the Royal Maundy at York Minster on Thursday (March 28).

After the House of Lords delayed the next round of Rwanda bill ping pong until after Easter, the prime minister has only the small matters of a potential coup and increasingly frequent demands to call an election to worry him as he prepares for his latest appearance before the Liaison Committee on Tuesday (March 26). These regular sessions with the select committee chairs rarely produce any genuine headline-making moments, particularly with the themes announced in advance and Sunak typically straight-batting every question put to him, but the prime minister’s performance will nonetheless be scrutinised for any signs that he’s struggling with his messaging or starting to feel the pressure of those external factors. This session’s themes will give Sunak the opportunity to talk up recent economic and foreign policy wins, though questions on public services and strategic planning may prove trickier.

A victim of disgraced glam rock singer Gary Glitter is bringing a claim against him for whatever remains of his musical fortune on Wednesday (March 27). The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is suing Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, for the ‘severe and profound’ consequences of his abuse, committed when she was just 12. The victim is one of three women abused by Glitter when they were girls between 1975 and 1980, when he was at the height of his fame. Glitter served half of his 16-year sentence after he was jailed in 2015 as a result of Operation Yewtree, before he was released last year. His release sparked outrage around the country but proved to be short-lived, as Glitter was recalled for breaching his licence after trying to access the dark web on a mobile phone. Before the trial, the High Court investigated just how much of Glitter’s fortune remains, with the disgraced singer refusing to cooperate. Glitter is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail after latest appeal for release was rejected.

Looking abroad

Monday (March 25) marks the deadline for former US President Donald Trump to post bond for the more than $460 million he owes following a civil fraud judgment against him in February. His lawyers are appealing and have said they will be unable to pay, claiming they have approached 30 surety companies but that the amount required makes it a practical impossibility. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who in theory could begin seizing assets such as Trump Tower if he fails to pay the court-ordered disgorgement, has cast doubt on that claim and appears to be preparing for Trump to fail to meet the deadline.

Monday was also supposed to be the start of Trump’s trial in New York on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to hide, among other things, payments made to former porn actor Stormy Daniels. But proceedings were delayed last week to allow Trump’s defence team time to review thousands of pages of documents from federal prosecutors that they say were deliberately withheld until shortly before the trial was due to begin. Instead of jury selection, legal teams will attend a hearing on Monday when, among other things, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will hear arguments over a motion to have the case thrown out. A new trial date is also likely to be announced following the hearing, with prosecutors arguing the trial should proceed on April 15.

Next Friday (March 29) marks the one-year anniversary of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention last year during a 2023 reporting trip in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Russia. After being transported to Moscow, Gershkovich was initially ordered to be detained until the end of May that year, accused of espionage – though no evidence has ever been produced to corroborate the charge – and his pre-trial detention has been repeatedly extended while his appeals are denied. Hopes that he could be freed were raised in February when Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested he was open to a prisoner swap agreement. But with his current detention order set to expire on Saturday (March 30), a hearing is likely at some point next week, and yet another extension is all but certain.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spent a lot of time on the campaign trail recently ahead of local elections that taking place on Sunday (March 31). His involvement is indicative of the importance being attached to the elections, particularly in the key cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, where Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are seeking to regain control after losing the 2019 mayoral races in those cities to the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). While Erdogan has suggested he does not plan to seek another term, some suspect a strong result for the AKP could tempt him to pursue fresh constitutional reform and potentially see him remain in office beyond 2028.

Also look out for

Monday

Commons debates e-petition on James Bulger inquiry

Victoria Atkins at committee session on work of DHSC

Constance Marten testimony expected in trial over baby death

Anjem Choudary in court on terrorism charges

BMA junior doctor strikes begin in Wales

Deadline for representations in the Telegraph Media Group acquisition

Tuesday

Lord McFall speech on the role of the House of Lords

House of Commons rises for Easter recess

UN Human Rights Council annual debate on human rights in Palestine

UN Security Council discusses Israeli settlement activity

US Supreme Court hearing on access to abortion medication mifepristone

Lloyd Austin hosts Israeli Defence Minister in Washington

Emmanuel Macron visits Brazil

England v Belgium international friendly

Wednesday

Safeguarding review into death of Finley Boden published

Amazon staff strike in Birmingham

Hearing in Hunter Biden tax charges case

Public hearings in Canadian election integrity inquiry

Giorgia Meloni begins two-day visit to Lebanon

London premiere of Scoop

Thursday

UK National Accounts (third estimate GDP)

Candidates announced in London Mayoral and Assembly elections

Enforcement notice in effect regarding Crooked House pub demolition

Joe Biden holds New York fundraiser with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton

Sentencing for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Poland and Ukraine hold talks on grain dispute

Friday

Beyoncé releases new album

Good Friday

100 th asylum hotel due to close

asylum hotel due to close NASUWT annual conference

Jerome Powell speaks at monetary policy conference in San Fransisco

10 years ago: first same-sex marriage ceremonies took place in the UK

Saturday

Stop the Genocide holds London march

Protests possible to mark Palestinian Land Day

The Boat Race

Sunday

Easter Sunday

Tavistock gender clinic closes

Ofgem energy market stability measures end

12P/Pons-Brooks ‘devil comet’ may be visible with the naked eye

FA WSL Continental Cup Final

Statistics, reports and results

Monday

Housing affordability in England and Wales

Charities Aid Foundation UK Giving Report

Results from: Kingfisher

Tuesday

OEUK Business Outlook report

OECD Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook

Cancer waiting times in Scotland

Results from: Smiths Group, Wood Group, Flutter, Ocado

Wednesday

Bank of England capital issuance

Centre for Mental Health report on cost of mental ill health

Thursday

Provisional greenhouse gas emissions statistics

UK Economic Accounts

US Q4 GDP (third estimate)

Annual figures on serious offences in the service justice system

Quarterly court statistics

SMMT car production figures

Property Transactions in the UK

Energy trends and prices

Boiler Upgrade Scheme statistics

Results from: H&M, Capricorn Energy, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Friday

US Personal Income & Outlays (includes PCE price index)

Anniversaries and awareness days

Monday

Tolkien Reading Day

World Day of Prayer for Women’s Ordination

55 years ago: John Lennon bed-in for peace

Tuesday

Purple Day for Epilepsy

Nike Air Max Day

Nine years ago: Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen

Wednesday

Myanmar Armed Forces Day

Muslim Women’s Day

World Theatre Day

One year ago: Nashville elementary school shooting

Thursday

Wear a Hat Day

One year ago: Paul O’Grady died

Saturday

One year ago: Donald Trump became first former President to face criminal charges

Sunday

Iran Republic Day

Trans Day of Visibility

Two years ago: Bucha recaptured by Ukrainian forces

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog