News diary 22 December – 4 January: Mamdani becomes New York mayor, elections in Kosovo and Myanmar, and Stranger Things ends

It’s a quiet festive period, and most of you will be off next week, so we’re doing a roundup of all of the news happening over the break.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Foresight News team!
Happening over the holidays
Monday, December 22: GDP national accounts and economic accounts; Resident doctors’ strikes end; Bondi attack suspect in court; New South Wales holds special session on gun laws; ASEAN foreign ministers meet on Thailand/Cambodia; China NPC session and loan prime rate decision.
Tuesday, December 23: Carabao Cup quarterfinal: Arsenal v Crystal Palace; US Q3 GDP; UN Security Council discusses Venezuela; Deadline for French budget; Stats on UK inclusive wealth and income accounts.
Wednesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: Keir Starmer’s Christmas message; Pope Leo celebrates Christmas Eve mass; NORAD tracks Santa Claus.
Thursday, December 25 – Christmas Day: King’s Christmas message; Pope Leo’s Christmas message; Stranger Things Season 5, volume 2 released; Final Strictly appearance for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
Friday, December 26 – Boxing Day: Fourth Ashes test begins; Manchester United v Newcastle in the sole Boxing Day fixture; Boxing Day hunts; James Dyson guest edits the Today programme.
Saturday, December 27: Parliamentary elections in the Ivory Coast; Premier League fixtures; World Darts Championship resumes; Welsh Grand National.
Sunday, December 28: First post-coup elections in Myanmar; Elections in Kosovo, Central African Republic and Guinea; Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios face off in ‘Battle of the Sexes’; Jubilee Holy Year ends with the closure of the Holy Doors.
Monday, December 29: New Year’s Honours; Donald Trump hosts talks with Benjamin Netanyahu; First post-election meeting of Iraqi parliament; Hogmanay begins.
Tuesday, December 30: National Archives releases Cabinet Office files; Search resumes for flight MH70; Deadline for Honduran president to be declared; WWA report on extreme weather in 2025; EU Regulation on Deforestation Free Products comes into force; Premier League festive fixtures continue
Wednesday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve: Keir Starmer’s New Year’s message; Series finale of Stranger Things airs; Theresa May guest edits the Today programme; NHS Winter SitReps statistics; MTV UK music channels air for the final time; US Federal Reserve minutes.
Thursday, January 1 – New Year’s Day: Zohran Mamdani inaugurated as Mayor of New York City; Annual figures on small boats arrivals expected; Marty Supreme film release; Five years ago: EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into force; 75 years ago: first series of The Archers.
FROM JANUARY 1: Energy price cap changes take effect; Chickenpox vaccination programme begins; EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect; Bulgaria adopts the Euro.
Friday, January 2: London Congestion Charge changes take effect; World Darts Championship semifinals; NHS Winter SitReps statistics; Tesla Q4 car delivery figures; Nationwide house price index.
Saturday, January 3: World Darts Championship final; Quadrantids meteor shower.
Sunday, January 4: Fifth Ashes test begins; OPEC+ meeting; Media days at CES; Critics Choice Awards.
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
