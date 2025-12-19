Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

December 19, 2025

News diary 22 December – 4 January: Mamdani becomes New York mayor, elections in Kosovo and Myanmar, and Stranger Things ends

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda for the festive period, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Zohran Mamdani smiling and looking off camera holding both hands to his chest. He is outside with trees behind him, and is wearing a suit and tie
Zohran Mamdani canvassing in October 2025 for the mayoral election. Picture: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

It’s a quiet festive period, and most of you will be off next week, so we’re doing a roundup of all of the news happening over the break.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Foresight News team!

Happening over the holidays 

Monday, December 22: GDP national accounts and economic accounts; Resident doctors’ strikes end; Bondi attack suspect in court; New South Wales holds special session on gun laws; ASEAN foreign ministers meet on Thailand/Cambodia; China NPC session and loan prime rate decision.

Tuesday, December 23: Carabao Cup quarterfinal: Arsenal v Crystal Palace; US Q3 GDP; UN Security Council discusses Venezuela; Deadline for French budget; Stats on UK inclusive wealth and income accounts.

Wednesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: Keir Starmer’s Christmas message; Pope Leo celebrates Christmas Eve mass; NORAD tracks Santa Claus.

Thursday, December 25 – Christmas Day: King’s Christmas message; Pope Leo’s Christmas message; Stranger Things Season 5, volume 2 released; Final Strictly appearance for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Friday, December 26 – Boxing Day: Fourth Ashes test begins; Manchester United v Newcastle in the sole Boxing Day fixture; Boxing Day hunts; James Dyson guest edits the Today programme.

Saturday, December 27: Parliamentary elections in the Ivory Coast; Premier League fixtures; World Darts Championship resumes; Welsh Grand National.

Sunday, December 28: First post-coup elections in Myanmar; Elections in Kosovo, Central African Republic and Guinea; Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios face off in ‘Battle of the Sexes’; Jubilee Holy Year ends with the closure of the Holy Doors.

Monday, December 29: New Year’s Honours; Donald Trump hosts talks with Benjamin Netanyahu; First post-election meeting of Iraqi parliament; Hogmanay begins.

Tuesday, December 30: National Archives releases Cabinet Office files; Search resumes for flight MH70; Deadline for Honduran president to be declared; WWA report on extreme weather in 2025; EU Regulation on Deforestation Free Products comes into force; Premier League festive fixtures continue

Wednesday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve: Keir Starmer’s New Year’s message; Series finale of Stranger Things airs; Theresa May guest edits the Today programme; NHS Winter SitReps statistics; MTV UK music channels air for the final time; US Federal Reserve minutes.

Thursday, January 1 – New Year’s Day: Zohran Mamdani inaugurated as Mayor of New York City; Annual figures on small boats arrivals expected; Marty Supreme film release; Five years ago: EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into force; 75 years ago: first series of The Archers.

FROM JANUARY 1: Energy price cap changes take effect; Chickenpox vaccination programme begins; EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism comes into effect; Bulgaria adopts the Euro.

Friday, January 2: London Congestion Charge changes take effect; World Darts Championship semifinals; NHS Winter SitReps statistics; Tesla Q4 car delivery figures; Nationwide house price index.

Saturday, January 3: World Darts Championship final; Quadrantids meteor shower.

Sunday, January 4: Fifth Ashes test begins; OPEC+ meeting; Media days at CES; Critics Choice Awards.

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

