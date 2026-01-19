Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

January 19, 2026

News diary 19-25 January: Prince Harry Mail trial, Davos hosts global leaders, Oscar nominations

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group phone hacking trial with a police officer and standing guard nearby and a man in suit following behind him
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

The long-awaited High Court trial between the Daily Mail’s publisher and Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high profile claimants begins this week, involving allegations of unlawful newsgathering dating from 1993 to 2018. Proceedings begin on Monday, and Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in person on Thursday.

Also on Monday, the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos in Switzerland hosts the World Economic Forum, with prominent figures including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance.

On Thursday, attention will turn to Hollywood and the stars of the big screen as the Oscar nominees for 2026 are announced.

Leading the week

Monday (January 19): High Court trial begins in claim by Prince Harry, Elton John and others against Daily Mail publisher; World Economic Forum meeting opens in Davos; IMF publishes World Economic Outlook update.

Tuesday (January 20): Deadline for decision on Chinese embassy planning application; US House Speaker Mike Johnson addresses Parliament; Rachel Reeves speaks at Davos panel event.

Wednesday (January 21): Donald Trump speaks at Davos; UK inflation data; NATO Chiefs of Defence meet.

Thursday (January 22): Oscar nominations announced; Public sector finance figures; Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies before House Justice Committee.

Friday (January 23): Vincent Chan sentenced over sexual offences committed at London nursery; Debate on assisted dying bill continues in the House of Lords.

Saturday (January 24): Wes Streeting addresses Fabian Society New Year conference; Jane Austen exhibition opens at National Archives.

Sunday (January 25): Round of 16 begins at the Australian Open.

Also look out for…

January 19

Former MP Craig Williams in court on election betting charges

Hillsborough Law debated in the House of Commons

Mark Rutte meets Danish and Greenlandic Defence Ministers

Sanae Takaichi expected to call snap election in Japan

January 20

Andrew Bailey quizzed by MPs on financial stability reports

Welsh budget presented to the Senedd

Assisted dying debate in Jersey

One year ago: Donald Trump sworn in for a second term

January 21

Steve Reed at committee session on new towns

US Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump effort to fire Fed governor

Verdict announced for man accused of assassinating Shinzo Abe

Deadline for shareholder decision on Paramount hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery

January 22

Ofwat and Defra leaders quizzed by MPs

Australia holds national day of mourning over Bondi Beach attack

Deal on TikTok joint venture in the US due to close

England v Sri Lanka white ball series begins

January 23

Jeffrey Donaldson review hearing in sexual offences case

Edward Gratwick sentenced over 38 child sex offences

Australian Open third round begins

January 24

England v Sri Lanka second ODI

UFC 324: Justin Gaethje v Paddy Pimblett

January 25

Burns Night

Final day for public to view pandas at Tokyo Zoo

NFL Conference championship games

15 years ago: Egyptian protests against Hosni Mubarak began

Key statistics, reports and results

January 19

Resolution Foundation report on UK growth strategy

Rightmove house price index

PwC CEO survey

China GDP

EU and Canada inflation

January 20

UK labour market statistics

UNU-INWEH report on global water bankruptcy

Results from: Netflix, US Bancorp, 3M Company

January 21

Producer price inflation

Private rent and house prices

UCAS end of cycle report

IEA monthly oil market report

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Burberry, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, JD Wetherspoon, Halliburton, Currys, Experian Group

January 22

NHS Winter SitReps

Farm accounts in England 2024/25

Delayed US Q3 GDP estimate

US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)

South Korea Q4 GDP

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Associated British Foods, Intel, Freeport McMoRan, Procter and Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, Alcoa, Capital One

January 23

UK trade and retail stats

UK flash PMI

GfK consumer confidence index

IEA quarterly gas market report

Japan interest rate decision

Results from: Ericsson, Schlumberger

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

