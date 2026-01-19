News diary 19-25 January: Prince Harry Mail trial, Davos hosts global leaders, Oscar nominations

The long-awaited High Court trial between the Daily Mail’s publisher and Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high profile claimants begins this week, involving allegations of unlawful newsgathering dating from 1993 to 2018. Proceedings begin on Monday, and Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in person on Thursday.
Also on Monday, the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos in Switzerland hosts the World Economic Forum, with prominent figures including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance.
On Thursday, attention will turn to Hollywood and the stars of the big screen as the Oscar nominees for 2026 are announced.
Leading the week
Monday (January 19): High Court trial begins in claim by Prince Harry, Elton John and others against Daily Mail publisher; World Economic Forum meeting opens in Davos; IMF publishes World Economic Outlook update.
Tuesday (January 20): Deadline for decision on Chinese embassy planning application; US House Speaker Mike Johnson addresses Parliament; Rachel Reeves speaks at Davos panel event.
Wednesday (January 21): Donald Trump speaks at Davos; UK inflation data; NATO Chiefs of Defence meet.
Thursday (January 22): Oscar nominations announced; Public sector finance figures; Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies before House Justice Committee.
Friday (January 23): Vincent Chan sentenced over sexual offences committed at London nursery; Debate on assisted dying bill continues in the House of Lords.
Saturday (January 24): Wes Streeting addresses Fabian Society New Year conference; Jane Austen exhibition opens at National Archives.
Sunday (January 25): Round of 16 begins at the Australian Open.
Also look out for…
January 19
Former MP Craig Williams in court on election betting charges
Hillsborough Law debated in the House of Commons
Mark Rutte meets Danish and Greenlandic Defence Ministers
Sanae Takaichi expected to call snap election in Japan
January 20
Andrew Bailey quizzed by MPs on financial stability reports
Welsh budget presented to the Senedd
Assisted dying debate in Jersey
One year ago: Donald Trump sworn in for a second term
January 21
Steve Reed at committee session on new towns
US Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump effort to fire Fed governor
Verdict announced for man accused of assassinating Shinzo Abe
Deadline for shareholder decision on Paramount hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery
January 22
Ofwat and Defra leaders quizzed by MPs
Australia holds national day of mourning over Bondi Beach attack
Deal on TikTok joint venture in the US due to close
England v Sri Lanka white ball series begins
January 23
Jeffrey Donaldson review hearing in sexual offences case
Edward Gratwick sentenced over 38 child sex offences
Australian Open third round begins
January 24
England v Sri Lanka second ODI
UFC 324: Justin Gaethje v Paddy Pimblett
January 25
Burns Night
Final day for public to view pandas at Tokyo Zoo
NFL Conference championship games
15 years ago: Egyptian protests against Hosni Mubarak began
Key statistics, reports and results
January 19
Resolution Foundation report on UK growth strategy
Rightmove house price index
PwC CEO survey
China GDP
EU and Canada inflation
January 20
UK labour market statistics
UNU-INWEH report on global water bankruptcy
Results from: Netflix, US Bancorp, 3M Company
January 21
Producer price inflation
Private rent and house prices
UCAS end of cycle report
IEA monthly oil market report
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Burberry, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, JD Wetherspoon, Halliburton, Currys, Experian Group
January 22
NHS Winter SitReps
Farm accounts in England 2024/25
Delayed US Q3 GDP estimate
US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)
South Korea Q4 GDP
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Associated British Foods, Intel, Freeport McMoRan, Procter and Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, Alcoa, Capital One
January 23
UK trade and retail stats
UK flash PMI
GfK consumer confidence index
IEA quarterly gas market report
Japan interest rate decision
Results from: Ericsson, Schlumberger
