Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
November 17, 2025

News diary 17-23 November: Asylum policy statement, UK inflation data, and South Africa hosts G20

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Shutterstock
Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Shutterstock

Immigration takes central focus in UK politics this week as home secretary Shabana Mahmood announces reforms to the country’s asylum policy on Monday. The changes are set to include fast-tracking the deportation of illegal migrants and an overhaul of human rights law.

Later in the week, key inflation data is released – a major economic marker as the country heads into the Christmas period.

The week closes with South Africa hosting the G20 summit, which will see world leaders come together to discuss global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions and long-term priorities.

Leading the week

Monday (November 17): Shabana Mahmood expected to publish Asylum Policy Statement amid speculation over Danish-style asylum reforms; Verdict announced in Sheikh Hasina trial in Bangladesh; Emmanuel Macron hosts Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The US House of Representatives is due to vote sometime this week on releasing the Epstein case files.

Tuesday (November 18): Donald Trump hosts Mohammed Bin Salman at the White House; ‘Lift the Ban’ protests begin in support of Palestine Action; Paul Doyle in court over Liverpool victory parade crash.

Wednesday (November 19): Keir Stamer faces PMQs amid leadership speculation; UK inflation data released; Latest round of resident doctors’ strikes ends.

Thursday (November 20): Covid Inquiry Module 2 report published; Negotiations day at COP30; Funeral for Dick Cheney held in Washington DC.

Friday (November 21): Final public sector finance data released ahead of the Budget; Former Reform UK Wales leader Nathan Gill sentenced for bribery; England play Australia in The Ashes first test.

Saturday (November 22): South Africa hosts G20 leaders’ summit; David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde WBC title fight; F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sunday (November 23): Referendum on assisted dying in Slovenia; Elections in Republica Srpska and Guinea-Bissau; Beau Greaves competes in World Youth Darts Final.

Also look out for…

November 17

High-level segment at COP30

First six of Filton 24 on trial

French National Assembly votes on 2026 budget

Leonid meteor shower

November 18

John Major discusses Britain’s place in the world at LSE

DPP Stephen Parkinson addresses Police Federation of England and Wales Annual Conference

Sotheby’s auction for solid gold toilet

GQ Men of the Year

November 19

Inquest for fan who fell to his death at Oasis gig

Ofsted head at Schools and Academies Show

UEFA Women’s Champions League matchday 4

Royal Variety Performance

November 20

Deadline for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s response to House Oversight letter

Parole hearing for Thomas Park

Hearing for Northamptonshire Police Chief accused of contempt of court

Sotheby’s auction for Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait

November 21

PSR discussed at Premier League shareholders’ meeting

Sentencing for two men guilty of raping teen in Rotherham

Wicked: For Good released

Darts Players Championship Finals

November 22

Margaret Thatcher Centre annual policy conference

Rugby Autumn Internationals: Wales v New Zealand, Ireland v South Africa

35 years ago: ‘Cardiff Three’ convicted

November 23

Premier League: North London derby

Rugby Autumn Internationals: England v Argentina

Stats, results, reports

November 17

European Commission Economic Forecasts autumn report

Rightmove house price index

Canada inflation

Japan Q3 GDP

November 18

Cornwall Insights energy price cap forecast

Civil partnerships (2023)

Local area migration in Scotland (mid-2024)

Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in Scotland (2024)

Education Support Teacher Wellbeing Index

US-China Economic and Security Review Commission annual report

IEA report on the future of the global car industry

Results from: FirstGroup, Imperial Brands, Home Depot, Medtronic

November 19

UK producer price inflation

Statistics on council tax collected by local authorities

Ofsted statistics on childcare providers and inspections

Private rent and house prices

EU inflation

Fed interest rate minutes

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: Nvidia, British Land, Severn Trent, Sage Group, Target Corporation, TJX Companies, Lowe’s Companies

November 20

Farm business income in England (2024/25)

Annual figures on housing supply and affordable housing in England

Children looked after by local authorities in England (2024/25)

Annual ORR data on rail infrastructure

Annual figures on police use of force

Quarterly knife crime statistics

OECD quarterly GDP growth

China loan prime rate announcement

South Africa interest rate decision

Results from: Nationwide, Walmart, Mitie, Gap Stores

November 21

Final OBR Budget forecast round

Moody’s sovereign review of the UK

UK retail sales figures

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions statistics

GfK consumer confidence index

Results from: Babcock, BJ’s Wholesale Club

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler