News diary 17-23 November: Asylum policy statement, UK inflation data, and South Africa hosts G20

Immigration takes central focus in UK politics this week as home secretary Shabana Mahmood announces reforms to the country’s asylum policy on Monday. The changes are set to include fast-tracking the deportation of illegal migrants and an overhaul of human rights law.
Later in the week, key inflation data is released – a major economic marker as the country heads into the Christmas period.
The week closes with South Africa hosting the G20 summit, which will see world leaders come together to discuss global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions and long-term priorities.
Leading the week
Monday (November 17): Shabana Mahmood expected to publish Asylum Policy Statement amid speculation over Danish-style asylum reforms; Verdict announced in Sheikh Hasina trial in Bangladesh; Emmanuel Macron hosts Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The US House of Representatives is due to vote sometime this week on releasing the Epstein case files.
Tuesday (November 18): Donald Trump hosts Mohammed Bin Salman at the White House; ‘Lift the Ban’ protests begin in support of Palestine Action; Paul Doyle in court over Liverpool victory parade crash.
Wednesday (November 19): Keir Stamer faces PMQs amid leadership speculation; UK inflation data released; Latest round of resident doctors’ strikes ends.
Thursday (November 20): Covid Inquiry Module 2 report published; Negotiations day at COP30; Funeral for Dick Cheney held in Washington DC.
Friday (November 21): Final public sector finance data released ahead of the Budget; Former Reform UK Wales leader Nathan Gill sentenced for bribery; England play Australia in The Ashes first test.
Saturday (November 22): South Africa hosts G20 leaders’ summit; David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde WBC title fight; F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Sunday (November 23): Referendum on assisted dying in Slovenia; Elections in Republica Srpska and Guinea-Bissau; Beau Greaves competes in World Youth Darts Final.
Also look out for…
November 17
High-level segment at COP30
First six of Filton 24 on trial
French National Assembly votes on 2026 budget
Leonid meteor shower
November 18
John Major discusses Britain’s place in the world at LSE
DPP Stephen Parkinson addresses Police Federation of England and Wales Annual Conference
Sotheby’s auction for solid gold toilet
GQ Men of the Year
November 19
Inquest for fan who fell to his death at Oasis gig
Ofsted head at Schools and Academies Show
UEFA Women’s Champions League matchday 4
Royal Variety Performance
November 20
Deadline for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s response to House Oversight letter
Parole hearing for Thomas Park
Hearing for Northamptonshire Police Chief accused of contempt of court
Sotheby’s auction for Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait
November 21
PSR discussed at Premier League shareholders’ meeting
Sentencing for two men guilty of raping teen in Rotherham
Wicked: For Good released
Darts Players Championship Finals
November 22
Margaret Thatcher Centre annual policy conference
Rugby Autumn Internationals: Wales v New Zealand, Ireland v South Africa
35 years ago: ‘Cardiff Three’ convicted
November 23
Premier League: North London derby
Rugby Autumn Internationals: England v Argentina
Stats, results, reports
November 17
European Commission Economic Forecasts autumn report
Rightmove house price index
Canada inflation
Japan Q3 GDP
November 18
Cornwall Insights energy price cap forecast
Civil partnerships (2023)
Local area migration in Scotland (mid-2024)
Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths in Scotland (2024)
Education Support Teacher Wellbeing Index
US-China Economic and Security Review Commission annual report
IEA report on the future of the global car industry
Results from: FirstGroup, Imperial Brands, Home Depot, Medtronic
November 19
UK producer price inflation
Statistics on council tax collected by local authorities
Ofsted statistics on childcare providers and inspections
Private rent and house prices
EU inflation
Fed interest rate minutes
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: Nvidia, British Land, Severn Trent, Sage Group, Target Corporation, TJX Companies, Lowe’s Companies
November 20
Farm business income in England (2024/25)
Annual figures on housing supply and affordable housing in England
Children looked after by local authorities in England (2024/25)
Annual ORR data on rail infrastructure
Annual figures on police use of force
Quarterly knife crime statistics
OECD quarterly GDP growth
China loan prime rate announcement
South Africa interest rate decision
Results from: Nationwide, Walmart, Mitie, Gap Stores
November 21
Final OBR Budget forecast round
Moody’s sovereign review of the UK
UK retail sales figures
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions statistics
GfK consumer confidence index
Results from: Babcock, BJ’s Wholesale Club
