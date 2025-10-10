News diary 13-19 October: Israeli hostages due to be released, ‘no kings’ Trump protests, Reach Q3 results

The week begins with news that has been welcomed around the world, as Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release deal. It paves the way for a possible end to conflict in Gaza. However, details remain limited for further crucial steps, such as who will govern Gaza.
The week also pulls global economics into focus, as the IMF launches its World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report, alongside meetings of G20 finance ministers and G7 development ministers. The events will set the tone for economic policy around the world, as well as forecast growth and dictate market confidence.
Finally, Reach PLC – publisher of titles including Mirror and Express – will release its Q3 financial results.
Leading the week
Monday (October 13): Israeli hostages due to be released under Gaza ceasefire plan; Donald Trump expected to address the Knesset during visit to Israel to celebrate peace agreement; ‘Dieselgate’ trial begins in the High Court.
Tuesday (October 14): IMF launches World Economic Outlook; Ed Miliband addresses Energy UK conference; England face Latvia in World Cup qualifier.
Wednesday (October 15): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at first PMQs since conference recess; John Healey co-chairs Ukraine Contact Group meeting in Brussels; Full High Court hearing begins on Epping Council asylum hotel injunction request.
Thursday (October 16): UK GDP monthly estimate; Tranche 3 evidence hearings begin in the Undercover Policing Inquiry; Israel holds National Remembrance Day for October 7 attack.
Friday (October 17): Court hearing for Hashem Abedi over alleged HMP Frankland incident; Bank of England’s Huw Pill addresses ICAEW conference.
Saturday (October 18): ‘No Kings’ day of anti-Trump protests in the US.
Sunday (October 19): Slovenia hosts MED9 leaders’ summit; Presidential runoff in Bolivia; NFL London: Rams v Jaguars.
Also look out for…
October 13
Tommy Robinson goes on trial on Terrorism Act charge
Parliament returns from conference recess with MHCLG questions
John Swinney addresses SNP Conference
Nobel Economics Prize announced
October 14
Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF Annual Membership Meeting
New US tariffs on timber and lumber come into effect
US House scheduled to return amid federal shutdown
IMF publishes Global Financial Stability Report
October 15
Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa attends Russia-Arab Summit in Moscow
NATO defence ministers meet
Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Pakistan
Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall
October 16
G20 finance ministers meet on the margins of the IMF annual meetings
European Commission’s ‘drone wall’ roadmap due
Mercury Prize announcement
October 17
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward in court on rape charges
Plea hearing for group charged over Starmer-linked arson attacks
G7 development ministers meet in DC
Daytime Emmy Awards
October 18
Andrew Bailey participates in the G30 International Banking Seminar
British Museum hosts inaugural fundraising ball
Scottish Green Party and Liberal Democrats hold autumn conferences
October 19
Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v India
Latest Knesset session begins
F1 United States Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
October 13
WHO Global Antibiotic Resistance Surveillance report
China monthly trade data
OPEC oil markets report
October 14
UK labour market statistics
Universal Credit figures
BRC retail sales monitor
IEA oil market report
Results from: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Blackrock, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson, Reach, Ericsson
October 15
IMF Fiscal Monitor
Population estimates by marital status and living arrangements
ISE Student Recruitment Survey
China consumer price index
Results from: ASML, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, United Airlines, Entain
October 16
UK indices of production and services
Quarterly CPS performance figures
2025 secondary school performance tables
Key Stage 4 performance statistics
2024/25 Mental Health Bulletin
Forbes Highest-Paid Soccer Players
Results from: TSMC, US Bankcorp, BNY Mellon, Nestle, Whitbread
October 17
EU inflation
Results from: American Express, Schlumberger
