October 10, 2025

News diary 13-19 October: Israeli hostages due to be released, ‘no kings’ Trump protests, Reach Q3 results

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Sign with the words, "Presidents Are Not Kings" at The People's March
Sign with the words, "Presidents Are Not Kings" at The People's March in New York on 18 January 2025, ahead of the second inauguration of Donald Trump. Picture: Shutterstock/Erin Alexis Randolph

The week begins with news that has been welcomed around the world, as Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage release deal. It paves the way for a possible end to conflict in Gaza. However, details remain limited for further crucial steps, such as who will govern Gaza.

The week also pulls global economics into focus, as the IMF launches its World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report, alongside meetings of G20 finance ministers and G7 development ministers. The events will set the tone for economic policy around the world, as well as forecast growth and dictate market confidence.

Finally, Reach PLC – publisher of titles including Mirror and Express – will release its Q3 financial results.

Leading the week

Monday (October 13): Israeli hostages due to be released under Gaza ceasefire plan; Donald Trump expected to address the Knesset during visit to Israel to celebrate peace agreement; ‘Dieselgate’ trial begins in the High Court.

Tuesday (October 14): IMF launches World Economic Outlook; Ed Miliband addresses Energy UK conference; England face Latvia in World Cup qualifier.

Wednesday (October 15): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at first PMQs since conference recess; John Healey co-chairs Ukraine Contact Group meeting in Brussels; Full High Court hearing begins on Epping Council asylum hotel injunction request.

Thursday (October 16): UK GDP monthly estimate; Tranche 3 evidence hearings begin in the Undercover Policing Inquiry; Israel holds National Remembrance Day for October 7 attack.

Friday (October 17): Court hearing for Hashem Abedi over alleged HMP Frankland incident; Bank of England’s Huw Pill addresses ICAEW conference.

Saturday (October 18): ‘No Kings’ day of anti-Trump protests in the US.

Sunday (October 19): Slovenia hosts MED9 leaders’ summit; Presidential runoff in Bolivia; NFL London: Rams v Jaguars.

Also look out for…

October 13

Tommy Robinson goes on trial on Terrorism Act charge

Parliament returns from conference recess with MHCLG questions

John Swinney addresses SNP Conference

Nobel Economics Prize announced

October 14

Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF Annual Membership Meeting

New US tariffs on timber and lumber come into effect

US House scheduled to return amid federal shutdown

IMF publishes Global Financial Stability Report

October 15

Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa attends Russia-Arab Summit in Moscow

NATO defence ministers meet

Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Pakistan

Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall

October 16

G20 finance ministers meet on the margins of the IMF annual meetings

European Commission’s ‘drone wall’ roadmap due

Mercury Prize announcement

October 17

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward in court on rape charges

Plea hearing for group charged over Starmer-linked arson attacks

G7 development ministers meet in DC

Daytime Emmy Awards

October 18

Andrew Bailey participates in the G30 International Banking Seminar

British Museum hosts inaugural fundraising ball

Scottish Green Party and Liberal Democrats hold autumn conferences

October 19

Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v India

Latest Knesset session begins

F1 United States Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

October 13

WHO Global Antibiotic Resistance Surveillance report

China monthly trade data

OPEC oil markets report

October 14

UK labour market statistics

Universal Credit figures

BRC retail sales monitor

IEA oil market report

Results from: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Blackrock, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson, Reach, Ericsson

October 15

IMF Fiscal Monitor

Population estimates by marital status and living arrangements

ISE Student Recruitment Survey

China consumer price index

Results from: ASML, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, United Airlines, Entain

October 16

UK indices of production and services

Quarterly CPS performance figures

2025 secondary school performance tables

Key Stage 4 performance statistics

2024/25 Mental Health Bulletin

Forbes Highest-Paid Soccer Players

Results from: TSMC, US Bankcorp, BNY Mellon, Nestle, Whitbread

October 17

EU inflation

Results from: American Express, Schlumberger

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

