Four new GB News Ofcom investigations over Rees-Mogg, McVey, Davies and Daubney

Conservative Party MP and newly-announced GB News host Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay

GB News is facing four new impartiality investigations from broadcast regulator Ofcom.

The complaints relate to:

Two editions of Friday Morning with Esther and Phil (presented by husband and wife Conservative MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies)

“State of the Nation”, a programme presented by another Tory MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg

And an episode of the Laurence Fox show which was guest presented by Martin Daubney.

Since its launch in June 2021 GB News, which offers mainly right of centre opinion-based programming, has had two Ofcom complaints upheld. Both previous complains related to presenter Mark Steyn’s coverage of Covid-19, and he has since acrimoniously left the channel.

Last month Ofcom said it was opening an investigation into Rees-Mogg’s show on 9 May 2023, which related to him reading out an update on a breaking news story and to the launch of its Don’t Kill Cash campaign.

Related

And in April this year, Ofcom said it was investigating GB News over an 11 March edition of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil which featured an interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

[Read more: Ofcom chief says Tory MPs can present shows on GB News and interview who they like]

What are the new GB News Ofcom investigations about

Ofcom is now investigating another episode of Friday Morning with Esther and Phil which aired on 12 May 2023. The programme included discussion about a range of issues including a teenager who was being sentenced for terrorism offences. Ofcom will decide whether the programme broke Rule 5.3 of the Broadcasting Code, which “prevents politicians from acting as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified”.

The regulator is also looking at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of the Nation from 13 June, which covered a stabbing incident in Nottingham and is being investigated under the same rule.

Similarly, Ofcom is looking at a broadcast of Saturday Morning with Esther and Phil on 13 May 2023 which featured an interview with Howard Cox – the Reform UK Party’s candidate for the London Mayoral Election – who appeared speaking live from an anti-Ultra Low Emission Zone demonstration. That show is facing an investigation over whether it was presented with “due impartiality”.

The final new investigation relates to an episode of Laurence Fox which aired on 16 June 2023 and was guest presented by Martin Daubney. That broadcast featured a discussion of immigration and asylum policy and featured an interview with the leader of the political party Reform UK, Richard Tice.

Ofcom is investigating whether the programme breached the Broadcasting Code by failing to ensure due impartiality was preserved “on matters of major political or industrial controversy, or those relating to current public policy, and that an appropriately wide range of significant views are included and given due weight”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog