News diary 6 – 12 January: Parliament debates Letby trial, Welby finishes duties

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (January 6): Parliament returns from Christmas recess with debate on general election petition; Justin Welby completes duties as Archbishop of Canterbury; US Congress Electoral College vote count.
Tuesday (January 7): Angela Rayner quizzed on work of the MHCLG; Letby inquiry evidence hearings resume; International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Wednesday (January 8): PMQs and debate on Lucy Letby trial in the Commons; Oxford Farming Conference.
Thursday (January 9): State funeral for former US president Jimmy Carter; Lebanese parliament meets to try to elect a new president.
Friday (January 10): Reform UK South East conference; Joe Biden meets Pope Francis at the Vatican; Copernicus Global Climate Highlights.
Saturday (January 11): Reform UK North West conference; FA Cup third round.
Sunday (January 12): Croatia presidential election runoff; Australian Open; The Masters (snooker).
Also look out for…
January 6
Blue Origin’s reusable ‘New Glenn’ rocket launch planned
Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony resumes in criminal trial
January 7
Anneliese Dodds at committee session on FCDO’s development work
Orthodox Christmas
10 years ago: Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris
January 8
Sir Andrew Dilnot quizzed by MPs on adult social care reform
Electronic Travel Authorisation required for US travellers to the UK
Inquest opens into death of Tom Voyce
Five years ago: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down over Ukraine
January 9
Court hearing for Russell Brand on speeding charge
Giorgia Meloni holds annual press conference
New European Commissioners visit Poland
January 10
US Supreme Court hearing in Tiktok challenge to ban/divestment order
Nicolas Maduro begins new term as Venezuelan President following disputed election
SpaceX Starship Orbital test flight planned
BBC Sound of 2025
January 11
Germany’s SPD and AfD hold party conferences
January 12
Avanti West Coast staff begin rolling Sunday strikes
Parliamentary elections in Comoros
Key statistics, reports and results
January 6
Resolution Foundation report on child poverty
January 7
Halifax House Price Index
BRC retail sales monitor
UK construction PMI
Results from: NEXT
January 8
US Federal Reserve interest rate minutes
January 9
NHS key services performance data, including waiting times
NHS staff earnings
MPs’ expenses
ORR rail complaints data
Results from: Marks & Spencer, TATA Consultancy Services
January 10
Property transactions in the UK
BRC economic monitor
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delta Airlines
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
