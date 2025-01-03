News diary 6 – 12 January: Parliament debates Letby trial, Welby finishes duties

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Picture: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (January 6): Parliament returns from Christmas recess with debate on general election petition; Justin Welby completes duties as Archbishop of Canterbury; US Congress Electoral College vote count.

Tuesday (January 7): Angela Rayner quizzed on work of the MHCLG; Letby inquiry evidence hearings resume; International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Wednesday (January 8): PMQs and debate on Lucy Letby trial in the Commons; Oxford Farming Conference.

Thursday (January 9): State funeral for former US president Jimmy Carter; Lebanese parliament meets to try to elect a new president.

Friday (January 10): Reform UK South East conference; Joe Biden meets Pope Francis at the Vatican; Copernicus Global Climate Highlights.

Saturday (January 11): Reform UK North West conference; FA Cup third round.

Sunday (January 12): Croatia presidential election runoff; Australian Open; The Masters (snooker).

Also look out for…

January 6

Blue Origin’s reusable ‘New Glenn’ rocket launch planned

Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony resumes in criminal trial

January 7

Anneliese Dodds at committee session on FCDO’s development work

Orthodox Christmas

10 years ago: Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris

January 8

Sir Andrew Dilnot quizzed by MPs on adult social care reform

Electronic Travel Authorisation required for US travellers to the UK

Inquest opens into death of Tom Voyce

Five years ago: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down over Ukraine

January 9

Court hearing for Russell Brand on speeding charge

Giorgia Meloni holds annual press conference

New European Commissioners visit Poland

January 10

US Supreme Court hearing in Tiktok challenge to ban/divestment order

Nicolas Maduro begins new term as Venezuelan President following disputed election

SpaceX Starship Orbital test flight planned

BBC Sound of 2025

January 11

Germany’s SPD and AfD hold party conferences

January 12

Avanti West Coast staff begin rolling Sunday strikes

Parliamentary elections in Comoros

Key statistics, reports and results

January 6

Resolution Foundation report on child poverty

January 7

Halifax House Price Index

BRC retail sales monitor

UK construction PMI

Results from: NEXT

January 8

US Federal Reserve interest rate minutes

January 9

NHS key services performance data, including waiting times

NHS staff earnings

MPs’ expenses

ORR rail complaints data

Results from: Marks & Spencer, TATA Consultancy Services

January 10

Property transactions in the UK

BRC economic monitor

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Delta Airlines

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog