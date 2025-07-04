Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

July 4, 2025

News diary 7-13 July: 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary, Netanyahu at White House, Macron state visit to UK

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron as they stand in front of UK and French flags
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit leaders' in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on 16 June 2025. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Wire

Leading the week

Monday (July 7): St Paul’s service to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings; Donald Trump hosts Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House; Resident doctors’ strike ballot closes.

Tuesday (July 8): Emmanuel Macron begins three-day state visit to the UK with address to Parliament and State Banquet; Post Office Horizon inquiry publishes volume one report; OBR fiscal risks and long-term projections report.

Wednesday (July 9): MPs vote on watered-down Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments Bill; US ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs deadline, with rate change possible on UK steel and aluminium imports; England and Wales play at Women’s Euros.

Thursday (July 10): Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron host Franco-British Summit; Italy hosts Ukraine Recovery Conference; ECHR Grand Chamber ruling in Caster Semenya sporting regulations case.

Friday (July 11): UK monthly GDP estimate; Church of England General Synod begins; Oasis play first reunion show in Manchester.

Saturday (July 12): Wimbledon ladies’ final; Palestinian Ambassador to the UK addresses Durham Miners’ Gala alongside Jeremy Corbyn.

Sunday (July 13): Wimbledon men’s final; England play Wales at Women’s Euros; FIFA Club World Cup final.

Also look out for…

July 7

High Court hears judicial review over Wimbledon expansion application

Poland introduces border controls with Germany and Lithuania

July 8

David Lammy questioned on the work of the FCDO

Angela Rayner at committee session on the spending review

Hearing on sentencing scheduling in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case

July 9

Guildhall banquet to mark Macron’s state visit

Dame Jenny Harries at Covid-19 inquiry hearing on the care sector

Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Taiwan holds Han Kuang drills simulating attack by China

July 10

Vote of no confidence expected in Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament

ASEAN foreign ministers meet with non-members including the UK, US, China, and Russia

Wimbledon ladies’ semifinals

Original Birkin bag goes under the hammer in Paris

July 11

Chris Brown appears in court on GBH charges

Men’s semifinals at Wimbledon

Australian sprinter Gout Gout makes Diamond League debut in Monaco

30 years ago: Srebrenica massacre

July 12

Twelfth of July processions mark Battle of the Boyne

July 13

Liverpool scheduled to play first fixture since death of Diogo Jota

One year ago: attempted assassination of Donald Trump

40 years ago: Live Aid concerts

Key statistics, reports and results

July 7

OECD Economic Survey of Argentina

Halifax house price index

July 8

Amazon Prime global shopping day

European Commission report on the rule of law

Unite Students’ Applicant Index

Australia interest rate decision

July 9

OECD Employment Outlook 2025

US Fed interest rate minutes

China inflation

July 10

NHS key services performance data

RICS residential market survey

MPs’ expenses

Annual War Pensions statistics

NOAA monthly global climate report

South Korea interest rate decision

Results from: Delta Airlines, Fast Retailing

July 11

UK indices of production and services

UK overseas trade

IEA oil market report

Results from: Norwegian Air

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

