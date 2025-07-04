News diary 7-13 July: 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary, Netanyahu at White House, Macron state visit to UK

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (July 7): St Paul’s service to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings; Donald Trump hosts Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House; Resident doctors’ strike ballot closes.
Tuesday (July 8): Emmanuel Macron begins three-day state visit to the UK with address to Parliament and State Banquet; Post Office Horizon inquiry publishes volume one report; OBR fiscal risks and long-term projections report.
Wednesday (July 9): MPs vote on watered-down Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments Bill; US ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs deadline, with rate change possible on UK steel and aluminium imports; England and Wales play at Women’s Euros.
Thursday (July 10): Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron host Franco-British Summit; Italy hosts Ukraine Recovery Conference; ECHR Grand Chamber ruling in Caster Semenya sporting regulations case.
Friday (July 11): UK monthly GDP estimate; Church of England General Synod begins; Oasis play first reunion show in Manchester.
Saturday (July 12): Wimbledon ladies’ final; Palestinian Ambassador to the UK addresses Durham Miners’ Gala alongside Jeremy Corbyn.
Sunday (July 13): Wimbledon men’s final; England play Wales at Women’s Euros; FIFA Club World Cup final.
Also look out for…
July 7
High Court hears judicial review over Wimbledon expansion application
Poland introduces border controls with Germany and Lithuania
July 8
David Lammy questioned on the work of the FCDO
Angela Rayner at committee session on the spending review
Hearing on sentencing scheduling in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case
July 9
Guildhall banquet to mark Macron’s state visit
Dame Jenny Harries at Covid-19 inquiry hearing on the care sector
Bank of England Financial Stability Report
Taiwan holds Han Kuang drills simulating attack by China
July 10
Vote of no confidence expected in Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament
ASEAN foreign ministers meet with non-members including the UK, US, China, and Russia
Wimbledon ladies’ semifinals
Original Birkin bag goes under the hammer in Paris
July 11
Chris Brown appears in court on GBH charges
Men’s semifinals at Wimbledon
Australian sprinter Gout Gout makes Diamond League debut in Monaco
30 years ago: Srebrenica massacre
July 12
Twelfth of July processions mark Battle of the Boyne
July 13
Liverpool scheduled to play first fixture since death of Diogo Jota
One year ago: attempted assassination of Donald Trump
40 years ago: Live Aid concerts
Key statistics, reports and results
July 7
OECD Economic Survey of Argentina
Halifax house price index
July 8
Amazon Prime global shopping day
European Commission report on the rule of law
Unite Students’ Applicant Index
Australia interest rate decision
July 9
OECD Employment Outlook 2025
US Fed interest rate minutes
China inflation
July 10
NHS key services performance data
RICS residential market survey
MPs’ expenses
Annual War Pensions statistics
NOAA monthly global climate report
South Korea interest rate decision
Results from: Delta Airlines, Fast Retailing
July 11
UK indices of production and services
UK overseas trade
IEA oil market report
Results from: Norwegian Air
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
