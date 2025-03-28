News diary 31 March – 6 April: TikTok divestment deadline, NI changes take effect

Picture: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (March 31): Yvette Cooper hosts Border Security Summit; NASA press conference with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams; Amanda Pritchard steps down as NHS England CEO.

Tuesday (April 1): Supreme Court hearing on motor finance commissions; OBR and economists at committee session on Spring Statement; Energy price cap changes take effect.

Wednesday (April 2): Planned implementation of US reciprocal tariffs; Rachel Reeves at Treasury Committee session on Spring Statement; Heathrow CEO at committee session on power outage.

Thursday (April 3): US car tariffs implementation; NATO foreign ministers meet; Barack Obama speaks at Hamilton College.

Friday (April 4): Jerome Powell remarks on US economic outlook; England hosts Belgium in UEFA Women’s Nations League; Elton John releases new album.

Saturday (April 5): US deadline for Chinese group ByteDance to divest TikTok; Grand National.

Sunday (April 6): Employer National Insurance Contribution changes take effect; Non-dom tax status abolished; The Olivier Awards.

Also look out for…

March 31

Stamp Duty holiday ends

Verdict announced in Marine Le Pen embezzlement case

SpaceX launches Fram2 Arctic mission

OPEC+ nations’ voluntary production cuts end

April 1

Minimum wage increase takes effect

New price controls for water firms introduced

Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi meet in Moscow

Premier League returns after international break

April 2

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Closing submissions in Jes Staley appeal against FCA ban

EU defence ministers meet

Nintendo unveils new Switch 2 console

April 3

Planning decision due on Luton Airport expansion

MHCLG officials at committee session on local government finances

Uzbekistan hosts EU-Central Asia summit

UEFA Congress

April 4

Welsh Liberal Democrats Spring Conference begins

County Championship season begins

Five years ago: Keir Starmer became Labour leader

April 5

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting

April 6

Resolution period ends in China’s complaint to WTO over US tariffs

Japanese Grand Prix

Key statistics, reports and results

March 31

NAO report on support for Universal Credit claimants

Charities Aid Foundation UK Giving report

OECD Ocean economy report

China manufacturing PMI

Michelin annual list of best French restaurants

April 1

Forbes World’s Billionaires listing

UK manufacturing PMI

Nationwide house price index

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

Euro area inflation

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: CLS Holdings

April 2

HMICFRS report on the PSNI

Quarterly survey of pension schemes

Fortune Best Companies to Work For

Results from: Raspberry Pi, Blackberry

April 3

UK services PMI

UNCTAD Technology and Innovation report

ORR quarterly rail complaints data

OECD consumer price indices

US international trade figures

April 4

UK construction PMI

SMMT car sales

BRC economic monitor

US unemployment figures

FAO food price index

