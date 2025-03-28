News diary 31 March – 6 April: TikTok divestment deadline, NI changes take effect

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (March 31): Yvette Cooper hosts Border Security Summit; NASA press conference with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams; Amanda Pritchard steps down as NHS England CEO.
Tuesday (April 1): Supreme Court hearing on motor finance commissions; OBR and economists at committee session on Spring Statement; Energy price cap changes take effect.
Wednesday (April 2): Planned implementation of US reciprocal tariffs; Rachel Reeves at Treasury Committee session on Spring Statement; Heathrow CEO at committee session on power outage.
Thursday (April 3): US car tariffs implementation; NATO foreign ministers meet; Barack Obama speaks at Hamilton College.
Friday (April 4): Jerome Powell remarks on US economic outlook; England hosts Belgium in UEFA Women’s Nations League; Elton John releases new album.
Saturday (April 5): US deadline for Chinese group ByteDance to divest TikTok; Grand National.
Sunday (April 6): Employer National Insurance Contribution changes take effect; Non-dom tax status abolished; The Olivier Awards.
Also look out for…
March 31
Stamp Duty holiday ends
Verdict announced in Marine Le Pen embezzlement case
SpaceX launches Fram2 Arctic mission
OPEC+ nations’ voluntary production cuts end
April 1
Minimum wage increase takes effect
New price controls for water firms introduced
Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi meet in Moscow
Premier League returns after international break
April 2
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs
Closing submissions in Jes Staley appeal against FCA ban
EU defence ministers meet
Nintendo unveils new Switch 2 console
April 3
Planning decision due on Luton Airport expansion
MHCLG officials at committee session on local government finances
Uzbekistan hosts EU-Central Asia summit
UEFA Congress
April 4
Welsh Liberal Democrats Spring Conference begins
County Championship season begins
Five years ago: Keir Starmer became Labour leader
April 5
OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting
April 6
Resolution period ends in China’s complaint to WTO over US tariffs
Japanese Grand Prix
Key statistics, reports and results
March 31
NAO report on support for Universal Credit claimants
Charities Aid Foundation UK Giving report
OECD Ocean economy report
China manufacturing PMI
Michelin annual list of best French restaurants
April 1
Forbes World’s Billionaires listing
UK manufacturing PMI
Nationwide house price index
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
Euro area inflation
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: CLS Holdings
April 2
HMICFRS report on the PSNI
Quarterly survey of pension schemes
Fortune Best Companies to Work For
Results from: Raspberry Pi, Blackberry
April 3
UK services PMI
UNCTAD Technology and Innovation report
ORR quarterly rail complaints data
OECD consumer price indices
US international trade figures
April 4
UK construction PMI
SMMT car sales
BRC economic monitor
US unemployment figures
FAO food price index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog