News diary 3 – 9 February: Trump and Netanyahu meet, negotiations due on second phase of Israel-Hamas agreement

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (February 3): Keir Starmer attends informal EU leaders’ meeting in Brussels; Negotiations due to begin on second phase of Israel-Hamas agreement; Premier League football transfer window closes.

Tuesday (February 4): Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu meeting expected in Washington DC; Post-sentencing hearing for Axel Rudakubana; Alphabet (Google) results.

Wednesday (February 5): Dame Sara Khan questioned by MPs on community cohesion; Carabao Cup semi-final second legs.

Thursday (February 6): UK interest rate decision and BoE monetary policy report; Amazon results.

Friday (February 7): Thames Water debt restructuring implementation due; Critics’ Choice Awards.

Saturday (February 8): Hostages released under Israel-Hamas agreement; Invictus Games; Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin.

Sunday (February 9): NFL Super Bowl LIX; Elections in Liechtenstein, Kosovo and Ecuador; Crufts Best in Show.

Also look out for…

February 3

Keir Starmer meets Mark Rutte in Brussels

Thames Water debt restructuring sanction hearing begins

Daniel Khalife sentenced over spying for Iran

Former Spanish football head Luis Rubiales goes on trial over World Cup kiss

February 4

First debate in the House of Lords on Renters’ Rights Bill

Baroness Warsi speech on Islam in modern Britain

Budget debates in Scottish and Welsh parliaments

Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial continues

Blue Origin New Shepard launch attempt planned

February 5

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Court of Appeal hears intervention from Children’s Commissioner in care order case

Journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney at committee session on press freedoms in Northern Ireland

February 6

Annual figures on homicides in England and Wales

Hearing in US states’ request for injunction preventing enactment of Trump order on birthright citizenship

Cyril Ramaphosa delivers State of the Nation address

New York Fashion Week begins

February 7

Sentencing for stepfather guilty of murdering partner’s son

FA Cup fourth round fixtures begin

February 8

Labour Party local government conference

Friedrich Merz addresses German CSU party conference

Patriots for Europe hold ‘Make Europe Great Again’ event in Madrid

Six Nations: England v France and Italy v Wales

February 9

German election debate with Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz

Referendum in Switzerland on environmental initiative

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland

Key reports, statistics and results:

February 3

BRC economic monitor

UK manufacturing PMI

Hong Kong Q4 GDP

Euro area inflation

February 4

OBR’s first Spring Statement forecast round

Results from: Alphabet, AMD, Pfizer, Spotify, Vodafone, UBS, BNP Paribas, Diageo, Panasonic, Snap

February 5

DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments

SMMT car sales figures

UK services PMI

Results from: QUALCOMM, Novo Nordisk, TotalEnergies, Santander, Disney, News Corp, Ford, Toyota, Credit Agricole

February 6

Greenhouse gas emissions (2023)

Annual figures on social housing sales and demolitions

Results from: Amazon, AstraZeneca, ArcelorMittal, Société Générale, ConocoPhillips, Nippon Steel

February 7

Halifax House Price Index

FAO Food Price Index

Russia Q4 GDP

India interest rate decision

February 9

China consumer price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

