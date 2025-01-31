News diary 3 – 9 February: Trump and Netanyahu meet, negotiations due on second phase of Israel-Hamas agreement

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (February 3): Keir Starmer attends informal EU leaders’ meeting in Brussels; Negotiations due to begin on second phase of Israel-Hamas agreement; Premier League football transfer window closes.
Tuesday (February 4): Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu meeting expected in Washington DC; Post-sentencing hearing for Axel Rudakubana; Alphabet (Google) results.
Wednesday (February 5): Dame Sara Khan questioned by MPs on community cohesion; Carabao Cup semi-final second legs.
Thursday (February 6): UK interest rate decision and BoE monetary policy report; Amazon results.
Friday (February 7): Thames Water debt restructuring implementation due; Critics’ Choice Awards.
Saturday (February 8): Hostages released under Israel-Hamas agreement; Invictus Games; Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin.
Sunday (February 9): NFL Super Bowl LIX; Elections in Liechtenstein, Kosovo and Ecuador; Crufts Best in Show.
Also look out for…
February 3
Keir Starmer meets Mark Rutte in Brussels
Thames Water debt restructuring sanction hearing begins
Daniel Khalife sentenced over spying for Iran
Former Spanish football head Luis Rubiales goes on trial over World Cup kiss
February 4
First debate in the House of Lords on Renters’ Rights Bill
Baroness Warsi speech on Islam in modern Britain
Budget debates in Scottish and Welsh parliaments
Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial continues
Blue Origin New Shepard launch attempt planned
February 5
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs
Court of Appeal hears intervention from Children’s Commissioner in care order case
Journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney at committee session on press freedoms in Northern Ireland
February 6
Annual figures on homicides in England and Wales
Hearing in US states’ request for injunction preventing enactment of Trump order on birthright citizenship
Cyril Ramaphosa delivers State of the Nation address
New York Fashion Week begins
February 7
Sentencing for stepfather guilty of murdering partner’s son
FA Cup fourth round fixtures begin
February 8
Labour Party local government conference
Friedrich Merz addresses German CSU party conference
Patriots for Europe hold ‘Make Europe Great Again’ event in Madrid
Six Nations: England v France and Italy v Wales
February 9
German election debate with Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz
Referendum in Switzerland on environmental initiative
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Key reports, statistics and results:
February 3
BRC economic monitor
UK manufacturing PMI
Hong Kong Q4 GDP
Euro area inflation
February 4
OBR’s first Spring Statement forecast round
Results from: Alphabet, AMD, Pfizer, Spotify, Vodafone, UBS, BNP Paribas, Diageo, Panasonic, Snap
February 5
DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments
SMMT car sales figures
UK services PMI
Results from: QUALCOMM, Novo Nordisk, TotalEnergies, Santander, Disney, News Corp, Ford, Toyota, Credit Agricole
February 6
Greenhouse gas emissions (2023)
Annual figures on social housing sales and demolitions
Results from: Amazon, AstraZeneca, ArcelorMittal, Société Générale, ConocoPhillips, Nippon Steel
February 7
Halifax House Price Index
FAO Food Price Index
Russia Q4 GDP
India interest rate decision
February 9
China consumer price index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
