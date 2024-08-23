News diary 26 August – 1 September: Paralympics open, SpaceX’s civilian spacewalk

The Paralympic Symbol seen installed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, on July 17, 2024. Picture: noriox/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The Scottish National Party will hope to reinvigorate the party’s fortunes this week as its annual conference opens in Edinburgh on Friday (August 30).

Now on its third leader in two years, the party has been mired in internal strife and scandal surrounding the fraud investigation into former leader Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, Peter Murrell. And with the conference coming off the back of a troubled general election campaign which saw the party lose 39 seats in the House of the Commons, new First Minister John Swinney will be keen to reassure the party faithful he can turn the ship around and offer a new path forward in its flagging campaign for a second independence referendum.

Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, now commanding the support of just nine MPs in the House of Commons, makes his address on Saturday (August 31), followed by Swinney on Sunday (September 1).

Sunday (September 1) also sees the long-planned expansion of the Government’s free childcare programme come into effect. Announced by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in his Spring Budget in 2023, the expansion gives working parents 15 hours of government-funded free childcare for children from 9 months old – a provision which currently only kicks in at age two. Prior to the general election, the Labour Party committed to the full implementation of the previous government’s plans, ensuring that the scheme for eligible working parents will be expanded to 30 hours of free childcare from September 2025. But Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson recently warned of the “enormous challenge” to increase capacity to keep up with the plans, following reports this summer that over half of councils were unsure they would have enough places to meet demands.

The Paris Olympics saw a host of star names deliver on the biggest sporting stage and managed to overshadow the political division in France that had threatened to overshadow the country’s hosting of this year’s games. Attention now turns to the Paralympics, which begin with an opening ceremony in the centre of Paris on Wednesday (August 28) before the sporting competitions get underway the following day.

The 2024 Games will feature more than 4,000 athletes competing for 549 medals and boasts the highest-ever number of female competitors, so there are plenty of candidates to add their names to the pantheon of Paralympic greats over the 11 days of action.

There are medals up for grabs from day one, with early highlights likely to come in the swimming and track cycling finals on Thursday (August 29). The athletics gets underway on Friday (August 30) with finals in the women’s and men’s 100m teeing up an action-packed track and field calendar where medals are awarded every day until the Games end on September 8. The first archery medals are handed out on Saturday (August 31), while qualification hots up in the wheelchair sports along with rowing, badminton and boccia. Sunday (September 1) is the busiest medal day of the Games so far, with winners crowned across 10 different sports.

ParalympicsGB’s hopes of improving on a second place finish in the Tokyo medal table are again carried by the likes of track cyclist (and most decorated Paralympian) Sarah Storey, the unbeaten wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft and the colourfully-coiffured boccia star David Smith, with debutants Lizzi Jordan (track cycling) and Jack Eyers (paracanoe) looking to emulate swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton, who won two golds in Tokyo, by claiming a medal in their maiden Games.

Elsewhere, Italy’s Simone Barlaam will be looking to improve on his Tokyo haul of four medals in the men’s swimming, while Japan’s 53-year-old Keiko Sugiura will be aiming to follow up on her success in the women’s track cycling. Dutch wheelchair tennis star Diede de Groot is aiming for a second consecutive gold, German ‘Blade Jumper’ Markus Rehm is going for a fourth Paralympic long jump title (and a potential tilt at his own world record), and Brazil’s blind football team will be looking to secure a sixth Paralympic title and maintain their record of winning gold at every Games since Athens 2004.

Looking abroad

SpaceX looks to make history again early Tuesday (August 27) morning with the launch of Polaris Dawn, which aims to make history by carrying out the first-ever all-civilian spacewalk on the third day of its five-day orbit. Bankrolled by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, the flight’s mission commander, the Polaris Dawn project is intended to push the boundaries of space exploration by illustrating the viability of sending non-commissioned astronauts into space and eventually to Mars.

While the mission will include a slew of scientific experiments, including on the effects of radiation as the capsule passes through the high-radiation South Atlantic Anomaly, the main focus will be on the spacewalk, set to take place at an orbital altitude three times higher than the International Space Station. Two of the four crew members, which include a former US Air Force Colonel and two SpaceX engineers, will spend about 20 minutes tethered outside the craft to test SpaceX’s new space suits.

If Polaris Dawn is successful, it will stand in stark contrast to Boeing’s efforts in the ongoing space race with SpaceX. Boeing’s first crewed flight of its Starliner, which launched in June, has not gone to plan. Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are still onboard the ISS despite initially being scheduled to return on June 14. NASA managers are set to decide as soon as tomorrow (August 23) whether Starliner can safely return the astronauts soon or if they need to catch a ride on a SpaceX dragon flight in February 2025.

Leaders from the Pacific Islands Forum gather in Tonga on Monday (August 26) for a five-day summit focused on regional issues. As always, climate change is likely to be top of the agenda for the vulnerable island states, and to that end leaders will be hoping to make progress on the establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on hand to lend support. There’s also likely to be discussions on the situation in New Caledonia, where a PIF fact-finding mission following violent protests earlier this year was recently delayed over disagreements with France on the terms of the visit.

But the regional issues may be overshadowed by the global ones as the US and China continue to compete for influence in the region. Some PIF members raised concerns when a Chinese police delegation visited Tonga in April to provide assistance ahead of this week’s summit, and Chinese President Xi Jinping used a visit by Fijan Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this week to pledge stronger trade and investment ties. Just beyond the PIF’s borders, US troops will be taking part in this year’s Super Garuda Shield 2024 exercises in Indonesia from Monday (August 26) until September 6, which Washington views as a key show of solidarity for Indo-Pacific security amid ongoing tensions between China and its neighbours over the South China Sea.

Also look out for:

August 26

Summer Bank Holiday

Notting Hill Carnival main parade

Rafael Grossi due to visit Kursk nuclear plant early this week

Emmanuel Macron meets with French party leaders on new government

African health ministers meet amid mpox outbreak

US Open begins

August 27

High Court hearing in Katie Price bankruptcy case

Baltic leaders visit for Moldovan Independence Day

Carabao Cup second round

Five years ago: Harry Dunn killed

August 28

Consultation closes on Ofwat draft determination on water company finances

UN Security Council discusses the Middle East

Results from Nvidia

Venice International Film Festival

La Tomatina festival

August 29

Interim England men’s manager Lee Carsley announces UEFA Nations League squad

Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

Emmanuel Macron pays two-day visit to Serbia

UN Security Council discusses North Korea

UEFA Champions League group stage draw

August 30

Premier League transfer window closes

Extinction Rebellion ‘mass occupation’

Donald Trump speaks at Moms for Liberty summit

European leaders speak at GLOBSEC 2024

Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads Turkey’s Victory Day celebrations

Informal meeting of EU defence ministers

August 31

Strike action by Aslef drivers on LNER

Deadline for FIFA Council to consider Israel suspension proposal

Wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett

Star Wars Outlaws game release

September 1

Early elections in Azerbaijan

German state elections in Thuringia and Saxony

Mexican President’s annual report

Italian Grand Prix

85 years ago: Germany invaded Poland; World War II began

Statistics, reports and results:

August 26

Nigeria Q2 GDP

August 27

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index

CBI monthly survey of distributive trades

Recorded crime in Scotland

NHS Scotland waiting times

Germany Q2 GDP (final)

Results from: Bunzl, BHP, Nordstrom

August 28

National Travel Survey

Walking and cycling 2023 statistics

Working and workless households

Results from: Nvidia, HP, Prudential, Kohl’s

August 29

US Q2 GDP (second estimate)

Energy trends and prices

NHS workforce and sickness absence statistics

GP appointments

Local area migration in Scotland

Safeguarding adults 2023/24

SMMT automotive production figures

CBI service sector survey

Results from: Gap Stores, Best Buy, Qantas

August 30

HMICFRS report on South-east Regional Organised Crime Unit

SmallBiz 100 list

Property transactions in the United Kingdom

BRC footfall monitor report

Euro area inflation

India and Canada Q2 GDP

August 31

China manufacturing PMI

Anniversaries and awareness days:

August 26

National Dog Day

Women’s Equality Day (US)

UK’s oldest man turns 112

Three years ago: ISIS-K attack at Kabul airport

August 28

Three years ago: final UK troops and diplomats left Afghanistan

August 29

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

75 years ago: Soviet Union tested first atomic bomb

August 30

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

One year ago: Gabon coup

Three years ago: final US troops left Afghanistan

25 years ago: East Timor referendum

August 31

International Day for People of African Descent

International Overdose Awareness Day

Malaysian Independence Day

10 years ago: China rejected Hong Kong reforms

27 years ago: Diana, Princess of Wales died

30 years ago: Russian forces withdrew from Germany

September 1

International Primate Day

Love Lamb Week (to September 7)

Scroll-Free September

Second-hand September

Organic September

World Alzheimer’s Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

International Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month

20 years ago: Beslan school siege

