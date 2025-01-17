News diary 20 – 26 January: Trump inaugurated, Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins, The Sun faces Prince Harry in court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
All signs now point to the ceasefire and hostage/prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel moving ahead on Sunday (January 19). The first hours and days of the agreement will dominate international news next week, with the release of more hostages and the return of internally displaced Gazans due to begin amid what is likely to be a fragile ceasefire.
Monday (January 20): Donald Trump inaugurated for second term as US president; Chris Whitty, Jonathan Van-Tam and Jenny Harries at Covid inquiry; Trial begins for Axel Rudakubana over Southport murders.
Tuesday (January 21): High Court trial begins in Prince Harry phone hacking case against The Sun; Alexis Jay at Home Affairs Committee session on implementation of IICSA recommendations; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen and Olaf Scholz among speakers at Davos.
Wednesday (January 22): Public sector finance statistics; MPs vote on assisted dying bill spending motion; Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand.
Thursday (January 23): Oscars nominations announced; Sadiq Khan questioned on London budget for 2025-26; Mark Rutte and Javier Milei among speakers at Davos.
Friday (January 24): IMF and ECB heads discuss economic outlook at Davos.
Saturday (January 25): National Farmers’ Day of Unity to protest inheritance tax changes; Wes Streeting speech to Fabian Society conference; Australian Open women’s final.
Sunday (January 26): 60-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire expires; Presidential election in Belarus; Australian Open men’s final.
Also look out for…
January 20
Teens in court over murder of Kelyan Bokassa on London bus
UNSC ministerial-level meeting on the Middle East
David Beckham at Davos Crystal Awards ceremony
January 21
Rachel Reeves faces Treasury departmental questions in the Commons
Darren Jones economy speech at IfG conference
Employment and wage statistics
Southern Water CEO at committee session on water company performance
Donald Tusk address to the European Parliament
January 22
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs
Tommy Robinson in court on Terrorism Act charge
Sigrid Kaag and Muhammad Yunus among speakers at Davos
Irish parliament convenes for first session of the new year
January 23
Sajid Javid questioned at Covid inquiry
Deadline for candidacy declaration in Canadian Liberal Party leadership election
Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year awards
January 24
Stepdad sentenced for murder of 22-month-old Charlie Roberts
The Traitors season finale airs
January 25
Leadership elections at Muslim Council of Britain AGM
Final Australia v England Women’s Ashes T20I
Burns Night
January 26
Indonesian president attends Indian Republic Day parade
Key statistics, reports and results:
January 20
Centre for Cities’ Cities Outlook 2025
January 21
IEA quarterly gas market report
Results from: Netflix
January 22
OBR public finance release
HMRC tax receipts and NICs
DWP figures on cold weather payments for 2024/25
HMICFRS report on police integrity arrangements
Biannual figures on police workforce in England and Wales
Results from: easyJet, Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, GE Vernova
January 23
Weekly NHS urgent and emergency care situation report
South Korea Q4 GDP
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: American Airlines, Mitie
January 24
Japan interest rate decision
Flash UK PMI
Results from: American Express, Burberry
