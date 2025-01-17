News diary 20 – 26 January: Trump inaugurated, Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins, The Sun faces Prince Harry in court

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas on 25 March 2023. Picture: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

All signs now point to the ceasefire and hostage/prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel moving ahead on Sunday (January 19). The first hours and days of the agreement will dominate international news next week, with the release of more hostages and the return of internally displaced Gazans due to begin amid what is likely to be a fragile ceasefire.

Monday (January 20): Donald Trump inaugurated for second term as US president; Chris Whitty, Jonathan Van-Tam and Jenny Harries at Covid inquiry; Trial begins for Axel Rudakubana over Southport murders.

Tuesday (January 21): High Court trial begins in Prince Harry phone hacking case against The Sun; Alexis Jay at Home Affairs Committee session on implementation of IICSA recommendations; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen and Olaf Scholz among speakers at Davos.

Wednesday (January 22): Public sector finance statistics; MPs vote on assisted dying bill spending motion; Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand.

Thursday (January 23): Oscars nominations announced; Sadiq Khan questioned on London budget for 2025-26; Mark Rutte and Javier Milei among speakers at Davos.

Friday (January 24): IMF and ECB heads discuss economic outlook at Davos.

Saturday (January 25): National Farmers’ Day of Unity to protest inheritance tax changes; Wes Streeting speech to Fabian Society conference; Australian Open women’s final.

Sunday (January 26): 60-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire expires; Presidential election in Belarus; Australian Open men’s final.

Also look out for…

January 20

Teens in court over murder of Kelyan Bokassa on London bus

UNSC ministerial-level meeting on the Middle East

David Beckham at Davos Crystal Awards ceremony

January 21

Rachel Reeves faces Treasury departmental questions in the Commons

Darren Jones economy speech at IfG conference

Employment and wage statistics

Southern Water CEO at committee session on water company performance

Donald Tusk address to the European Parliament

January 22

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Tommy Robinson in court on Terrorism Act charge

Sigrid Kaag and Muhammad Yunus among speakers at Davos

Irish parliament convenes for first session of the new year

January 23

Sajid Javid questioned at Covid inquiry

Deadline for candidacy declaration in Canadian Liberal Party leadership election

Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year awards

January 24

Stepdad sentenced for murder of 22-month-old Charlie Roberts

The Traitors season finale airs

January 25

Leadership elections at Muslim Council of Britain AGM

Final Australia v England Women’s Ashes T20I

Burns Night

January 26

Indonesian president attends Indian Republic Day parade

Key statistics, reports and results:

January 20

Centre for Cities’ Cities Outlook 2025

January 21

IEA quarterly gas market report

Results from: Netflix

January 22

OBR public finance release

HMRC tax receipts and NICs

DWP figures on cold weather payments for 2024/25

HMICFRS report on police integrity arrangements

Biannual figures on police workforce in England and Wales

Results from: easyJet, Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, GE Vernova

January 23

Weekly NHS urgent and emergency care situation report

South Korea Q4 GDP

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: American Airlines, Mitie

January 24

Japan interest rate decision

Flash UK PMI

Results from: American Express, Burberry

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

