News diary 17 – 23 June: Question Time leaders’ special, Reform manifesto, Times CEO summit

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Rishi Sunak put his D-Day debacle behind him this week with a symbolism-heavy manifesto launch at Silverstone racetrack, where he promised tax cuts, help for first-time buyers, increased defence spending and flights to Rwanda starting in July.

Keir Starmer responded by comparing the Tory manifesto to a Jeremy Corbyn offering, and then unveiled a Labour manifesto which he said was all about wealth creation and economic growth.

It’ll take a few days for both parties’ documents to be fully digested and analysed, but we can expect to hear all the best attack lines on uncosted policies and secret tax hikes at a special Question Time four-way debate on Thursday (20 June). Reform UK, who won’t feature in the debate, are launching their manifesto on Monday (17 June) after a mixed week, though leader Nigel Farage will be in buoyant mood after seeing his party overtake the Tories in the polls as the last two weeks of campaigning begin.

Outside of the election bubble, the economy is still performing sluggishly, so another fall in inflation when CPI figures are released on Wednesday (19 June) would be welcomed after last month’s lower-than-expected decline.

April’s data also dampened expectations of an interest rate cut when the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee announces its latest decision on Thursday (20 June), though the committee’s voting may reveal whether forecasts of an August reduction are likely to be borne out. With more fortunate timing, Jeremy Hunt and Rachel Reeves will both get to put their spin on the latest economic news, and possibly their own electoral prospects, when they speak at The Times CEO Summit in London on Thursday alongside polling guru John Curtice and pollster Frank Luntz.

Looking abroad

As the campaign ahead of snap parliamentary elections in France gets underway on Monday (17 June) following historic gains by the far-right in European Parliament elections last week, President Emmanuel Macron will head to Brussels to join EU leaders for an informal dinner to discuss who will get the EU’s top jobs for the next five years.

While final decisions are not expected to be announced until leaders meet again on 27-28 June, observers are expecting a relatively straightforward negotiation, partly linked to Macron’s diminished clout given results in France. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are both expected to be re-appointed, while Portugal’s Antonio Costa looks likely to replace Charles Michel as European Council President and Estonia’s Kaja Kallas could succeed Spain’s Josep Borrell as EU High Representative.

The UN Human Rights Council begins its latest session in Geneva on Tuesday (18 June) with accusations over Israel’s actions in Gaza set to generate headlines.

After High Commissioner for Human Rights ‎Volker Türk presents his annual report on Tuesday, participants are scheduled to debate the latest findings from the UN-backed panel of independent experts on the actions of Israel and Hamas on Wednesday (19 June). The report, released earlier this week, prompted Israeli outrage after it accused the state of having committed war crimes and crimes against humanity since the October 7 attacks, including starvation and directing attacks against civilians. The panel also accused Hamas of war crimes, including torture, hostage-taking and targeting civilians, and said both sides have committed sexual violence during the eight-month conflict.

Also look out for

June 17

The King and Queen attend the Service for the Order of the Garter

Jury deliberations continue in Constance Marten and Mark Gordon trial

EURO 2024: Austria v France

Cannes Lions festival begins

June 18

High Court hears challenge to government’s National Adaptation Programme

2024/25 Premier League season fixtures announced

Deadline to register to vote in the general election

Elon Musk speaks at Cannes Lions

Boeing CEO at Senate committee hearing

Boeing Starliner scheduled to undock from the ISS

EURO 2024: Portugal v Czech Republic

Taylor Swift gig in Cardiff

Royal Ascot

One year ago: Titan submersible went missing

June 19

Inquest into death of Leah Croucher

Sentencing for teen guilty of murder at £1.5m Sussex farmhouse party

Sentencing for woman who uploaded monkey torture videos

Deadline to apply for a postal vote for the general election

EURO 2024: Scotland v Switzerland

June 20

EURO 2024: Denmark v England

Sadiq Khan at State of London debate

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK speaks at UNISON National Delegate Conference

450 th day in Russian custody for WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich

day in Russian custody for WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich Tiktok/Bytedance briefs due in challenge to US ban

Copa America begins: Argentina v Canada

June 21

Sentencing for teen who murdered 15-year-old at school gates

UK retail sales figures

Final preliminary hearing in the Dawn Sturgess inquiry

Taylor Swift plays first of three London gigs

EURO 2024: Netherlands v France

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree video game released

June 22

Restore Nature Now environmental protest in London

London Climate Action Week begins

EURO 2024: Turkey v Portugal

One year ago: Titan submersible debris found

June 23

EURO 2024: Scotland v Hungary

RMT union holds AGM

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix

Statistics, reports and results

June 17

China monthly economic data

IMF report on AI deployment

Joseph Rowntree Foundation report on poverty, schools and healthcare

Rightmove House Price Index

June 18

Register of political donations

Resolution Foundation report on housing

Offshore Energies UK annual economic report

OECD PISA report on child creativity

IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook

Household benefit cap statistics

Stats on avoidable mortality in England and Wales

EU inflation

Results from: Whitbread, Ashtead Group

June 19

Producer price inflation

House price index

Brazil interest rate decision

Results from: Berkeley Group

June 20

Greenpeace/Friends of the Earth election manifesto analysis

Resolution Foundation report on disability benefits

Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy

OECD Society at a Glance report

HMRC tax gap estimates

Marriages in England and Wales (2021/22)

Annual figures on special educational needs (SEN) provision

Ifo economic forecast

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Indonesia interest rate decision

June 21

Public sector finances

Flash UK PMI

GfK consumer confidence barometer

June 22

Resolution Foundation report on living standards

Anniversaries and awareness days

June 17

Refugee Week (to June 23)

Cervical Screening Awareness Week (to June 23)

Better Transport Week (to June 23)

Children’s Hospice Week (to June 23)

Learning Disability Week (to June 23)

National School Sport Week (to June 23)

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

June 18

40 years ago: Battle of Orgreave

International Day for Countering Hate Speech

June 19

Boris Johnson turns 60

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

Thank a Teacher Day

World Sickle Cell Day

Juneteenth (US)

June 20

World Refugee Day

National Clean Air Day

National Freelancers Day

Summer Solstice

June 21

The Prince of Wales turns 42

Make Music Day

International Day of Yoga

National Selfie Day

Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Cystic Fibrosis Wear Yellow Day

Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day

World Humanist Day

Hay Day

June 22

National Windrush Day

Russian Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

June 23

Olympic Day

International Widows Day

UN Public Service Day

International Women in Engineering Day

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

