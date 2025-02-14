News diary 17 – 23 February: stayed Trump citizenship order due to come into effect, Luigi Mangione in court

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (February 17): 500th day in captivity for remaining Israeli hostages; US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues Middle East travel.
Tuesday (February 18): UK employment and wage statistics; John Healey discusses UK defence priorities at IfG; Chinese foreign minister chairs UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism.
Wednesday (February 19): UK inflation data; Donald Trump expected to attend FII PRIORITY Miami conference alongside Tiktok CEO; Manchester City play Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League playoff second leg.
Thursday (February 20): G20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa; CPAC 2025 begins; London Fashion Week begins.
Friday (February 21): UK public sector finances and retail sales figures; Inquest into death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck due to conclude; Scottish Labour Party annual conference begins.
Saturday (February 22): Hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas agreement; England, Scotland and Wales play in Guinness Six Nations; Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker heavyweight title fight.
Sunday (February 23): Parliamentary elections in Germany; public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah; Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Also look out for…
February 17
Sadiq Khan’s final draft budget for 2025/26
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair at event on US-UK relationship
Ursula von der Leyen hosts US Russia/Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Brussels
February 18
Court hearing for ‘Soldier F’ charged over Bloody Sunday killings
Local inquiry continues into Chinese Embassy development in London
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire extension due to expire
MOBO Awards
February 19
OBR delivers second Spring Forecast round
Trump EO on birthright citizenship due to come into effect; currently stayed
ICC Champions Trophy begins
February 20
US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg expected to visit Ukraine
Final pre-election debate with German Chancellor candidates
Possible final hearing in Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial
Quarterly knife crime statistics
February 21
United Health shooting suspect Luigi Mangione in court
Conservative councillors’ local government conference
Saudi Cup
60 years ago: assassination of Malcolm X
February 22
March for Ukraine demonstration in London
Britain’s Got Talent series begins
February 23
Vladimir Putin marks Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day
Five years ago: Ahmaud Arbery killed
Key statistics, reports and results:
February 17
Japan and Israel Q4 GDP
Rightmove House Price Index
February 18
UK productivity flash estimate
Register of political donations
Breast screening programme annual review
ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment (Germany)
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: Liberty Global (Virgin Media), OXY, BHP, Devon Energy, Antofagasta
February 19
Private rent and house prices
Quarterly figures on council tax collected by local authorities
DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments for 2024-25
OECD Review of Fisheries
US Fed interest rate decision minutes
Indonesia interest rate decision
Results from: HSBC, Glencore, BAE Systems, Rio Tinto, AngloGold Ashanti, Carrefour
February 20
RSF report on Russian abuses against journalists during the war in Ukraine
Ofqual Annual Qualification Market Report (2023/4)
OECD quarterly GDP growth
CBI Industrial Trends Survey
People’s Bank of China Loan Prime Rate announcement
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Centrica, Lloyds, Walmart, Renault, Anglo American, Repsol Airbus, Alibaba, Mercedez-Benz
February 21
HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions
Flash UK PMI
GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer
Results from: EDF, Standard Chartered
