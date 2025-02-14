News diary 17 – 23 February: stayed Trump citizenship order due to come into effect, Luigi Mangione in court

Donald Trump at a rally in August 2024. Picture: Phil Mistry/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (February 17): 500th day in captivity for remaining Israeli hostages; US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues Middle East travel.

Tuesday (February 18): UK employment and wage statistics; John Healey discusses UK defence priorities at IfG; Chinese foreign minister chairs UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism.

Wednesday (February 19): UK inflation data; Donald Trump expected to attend FII PRIORITY Miami conference alongside Tiktok CEO; Manchester City play Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League playoff second leg.

Thursday (February 20): G20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa; CPAC 2025 begins; London Fashion Week begins.

Friday (February 21): UK public sector finances and retail sales figures; Inquest into death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck due to conclude; Scottish Labour Party annual conference begins.

Saturday (February 22): Hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas agreement; England, Scotland and Wales play in Guinness Six Nations; Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker heavyweight title fight.

Sunday (February 23): Parliamentary elections in Germany; public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah; Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also look out for…

February 17

Sadiq Khan’s final draft budget for 2025/26

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair at event on US-UK relationship

Ursula von der Leyen hosts US Russia/Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Brussels

February 18

Court hearing for ‘Soldier F’ charged over Bloody Sunday killings

Local inquiry continues into Chinese Embassy development in London

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire extension due to expire

MOBO Awards

February 19

OBR delivers second Spring Forecast round

Trump EO on birthright citizenship due to come into effect; currently stayed

ICC Champions Trophy begins

February 20

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg expected to visit Ukraine

Final pre-election debate with German Chancellor candidates

Possible final hearing in Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial

Quarterly knife crime statistics

February 21

United Health shooting suspect Luigi Mangione in court

Conservative councillors’ local government conference

Saudi Cup

60 years ago: assassination of Malcolm X

February 22

March for Ukraine demonstration in London

Britain’s Got Talent series begins

February 23

Vladimir Putin marks Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day

Five years ago: Ahmaud Arbery killed

Key statistics, reports and results:

February 17

Japan and Israel Q4 GDP

Rightmove House Price Index

February 18

UK productivity flash estimate

Register of political donations

Breast screening programme annual review

ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment (Germany)

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: Liberty Global (Virgin Media), OXY, BHP, Devon Energy, Antofagasta

February 19

Private rent and house prices

Quarterly figures on council tax collected by local authorities

DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments for 2024-25

OECD Review of Fisheries

US Fed interest rate decision minutes

Indonesia interest rate decision

Results from: HSBC, Glencore, BAE Systems, Rio Tinto, AngloGold Ashanti, Carrefour

February 20

RSF report on Russian abuses against journalists during the war in Ukraine

Ofqual Annual Qualification Market Report (2023/4)

OECD quarterly GDP growth

CBI Industrial Trends Survey

People’s Bank of China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Centrica, Lloyds, Walmart, Renault, Anglo American, Repsol Airbus, Alibaba, Mercedez-Benz

February 21

HMRC tax receipts and NI contributions

Flash UK PMI

GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer

Results from: EDF, Standard Chartered

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

