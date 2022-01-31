 Unethical marketing: Vote now to reveal the worst practices - Press Gazette

January 31, 2022

Unethical marketing: Vote now to reveal the worst practices

By Phillip Othen Twitter

Pre-pandemic, a huge majority of marketers (92%) considered themselves to be ethical according to a 2019 survey by software company Phrasee.

Yet in the UK over the last year, marketing platform Semrush found there was a 287% increase in internet searches asking questions about ethical marketing.

The New Statesman Media Group (home to New Statesman, Press Gazette alongside a series of B2B and B2C titles) wants to see how ethical marketing is viewed in 2022 and has launched a survey to discover the most common concerns.

To take part, please select the biggest unethical marketing practice from the list below and your responses will be collated. You can see the results so far instantly.

 

