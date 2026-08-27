Long-serving Islington Gazette editor Tony Allcock dies aged 78

Tony Allcock, one of the longest-serving editors in the history of the Islington Gazette, has died at the age of 78.
Allcock was born in The Whittington Hospital, Highgate Hill, and grew up in nearby Archway. He joined the Islington Gazette in November 1966 after leaving William Ellis School in Highgate Road.
He was appointed editor less than ten years later in 1974 at the age of 27 and remained at the helm of the multi-award winning title until his retirement in 2011.
He was also group editor of North London Newspapers, which included the Islington Gazette, the Hornsey Journal series and the Camden Gazette.
He guided his newspaper titles through turbulent times for local media, including five changes of ownership, the introduction of digital working in the 1980s, and the challenges posed by the internet and social media.
Dozens of young journalists who learned their craft under his guidance went on to further their careers nationally and internationally.
Writing before his retirement, Allcock said: “When I joined the paper, I never dreamed I would still be here nearly 40 years on. But it is a labour of love. There have been some tough challenges but Islington is a fascinating place – the people and its colourful history are something special – and I was born here. There is no newspaper I would rather edit.”
During an NUJ strike in the early 1980s over the closure of the Camden Journal, Allcock produced the Islington Gazette entirely on his own for three months.
Keith Archer, the Islington Gazette’s former deputy editor who worked with Allcock for almost 30 years, said: “Tony was born to edit the Islington Gazette. He was a dedicated champion of local media. It was an honour and privilege to work with him. I always tried to follow his example and match the high standards of journalism that he set. I and many others owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”
Allcock leaves a wife, Cathy, children David and Joanna, and five grandchildren.
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