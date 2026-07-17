Former Sunday Mirror editor Paul Connew: ‘The ultimate news man’

Former Sunday Mirror editor Paul Connew has died aged 79.
After starting his career on the Coventry Evening Telegraph, Connew joined the Mirror’s Birmingham office.
He went on to become US bureau chief, deputy editor of the News of the World, deputy editor of the Sunday Mirror and then editor.
Subsequent to his tabloid career he worked as a media and politics commentator, broadcaster and author.
His daughter Joanna Findley said on Facebook: “We are devastated to share the news that our wonderful Dad, partner and Gramps Paul Connew passed away this morning.
“Those who knew him are aware what an amazingly intelligent, funny, witty and wonderful man he was. He loved his work, dog Coco and most importantly his family. He was immensely proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren.”
London Press Club Chair Doug Wills said: “He was the ultimate news man. I was full of admiration of him for this.
“He was a terrific supporter of the London Press Club attending all of our events, and chairing 2024’s annual debate. We will miss him – and his questions at every forum – terribly.”
Michael Williams, chair of the Cudlipp Awards Committee and deputy chair of the Codgers Dining Club, said: “I was proud to have worked with Paul over a long period of time, from regional papers in the West Midlands in the early 1970s to Murdoch’s Wapping heyday in the late eighties and early nineties.
“He was a wonderful colleague, with a wicked sense of humour, as well as being one of the best newsmen I have known.”
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