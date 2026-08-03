‘Funny and excoriating’ Sun columnist and broadcaster Rod Liddle dies aged 66

Rod Liddle, columnist for The Sun and The Sunday Times and Saturday morning presenter on Times Radio, has died aged 66 after a short illness.
Liddle also wrote regularly for The Spectator where he was associate editor and columnist.
His final columns for The Sun, The Sunday Times and The Spectator were all published around the beginning of June.
Liddle covered politics, culture and social issues during his career, with his last column for The Sun titled “Sturgeon plays the victim card but how didn’t she know about ex-husband’s crimes”.
Liddle started his career in journalism with the South Wales Echo in Cardiff after graduating from London School of Economics. He then became a speechwriter for the Labour Party front bench in 1983 until 1987.
He died at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough on Sunday (2 August).
Sun editor-in-chief Victoria Newton said: “Rod was a brilliant, fearless columnist who was much loved by all at The Sun.
“A champion of press freedom, no topic was off-limits, and his writing – as funny as it was excoriating – was simply exceptional.
“A terrific observer of the frailties of our political class, he will be remembered for his razor sharp wit and for his huge intellect. But on The Sun floor he will also be remembered for his warmth and humour and for the belly laughs we had at his wildly entertaining lunches and dinners where he would hold court.
“He will be hugely missed by The Sun’s staff and by his many, many loyal readers.”
‘Indelible mark on British journalism’
Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK, said: “Everyone at News UK is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Rod Liddle.
“Rod was an inimitable journalistic force – brilliant, provocative and immensely talented – whose sharp wit and uncompromising voice graced our pages and airwaves for decades.
“Whether writing for The Sunday Times and The Sun or broadcasting on Times Radio, he challenged conventional thinking and left an indelible mark on British journalism.
“Rod will be greatly missed by all his friends and colleagues at News, as well as by his many readers, listeners and viewers.
“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”
Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, said: “Rod Liddle had a wonderful way with words and used his unique talent to speak for the readers, highlighting the cant and absurdity that bedevils modern life. He was also supremely entertaining and for years his column was the first that many turned to every Sunday. We will miss him desperately.”
Tim Levell, programme director of Times Radio, said: “Rod burst out of the speakers when he started his show on Times Radio. Listeners already knew about his wit and his proudly anti-conventional views.
“But his wide learning, dedication and comedic timing were a delight and surprise to many. His show brightened Saturday mornings enormously and he will be greatly missed.”
In a statement issued by News UK, Liddle’s children Wilder, Tyler and Emmy said: “We’re all very saddened and shocked at the sudden passing of our wonderful father. He raised us much as you might imagine, to be inquisitive, brave and always humorous.
“Even in hospital in the last few weeks, he consistently held the room and never let the awful situation show.
“He has left a legacy that we are all incredibly proud of, he will always be our guide on how to live an extraordinary life.”
During Liddle’s four-year tenure as editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme from 1998, he hired BBC journalist Andrew Gilligan, whose controversial 2003 report claimed the UK government “sexed up” its dossier on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction.
In 2010, Liddle was the first journalist to have an online blog censured by the Press Complaints Commission (PCC), IPSO’s predecessor, after writing that the “overwhelming majority” of London’s violent crime was carried out by young, African-Caribbean men. It was found to have breached accuracy rules.
In 2015, The Sun was censured by IPSO over a Liddle column that poked fund at a blind and transgender Labour parliamentary candidate. IPSO found that Liddle “belittled” the woman and was discriminatory.
‘Combative but always well-informed rants’
Piers Morgan paid tribute to Liddle on X, calling him “one of Britain’s most fearless, funny and fabulously entertaining journalists”.
He said: “Loved reading his brilliantly original columns, and listening to his combative but always well-informed rants on the airwaves. A true voice of common sense, and great character.”
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch posted on X: “Just heartbreaking to hear the news about Rod Liddle. I don’t have the words to express how sad this is. For journalism, for his readers and most of all his friends and family. Had missed his column and hearing his voice on the radio. Thought he was on a break. Rest in peace, Rod. You will be very much missed.”
Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “Extremely sad news that Rod Liddle is no longer with us. Rod was one of the most prolific columnists Westminster has ever seen.”
Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson said on X a “mighty warrior in the cultures wars is gone.
“Rod Liddle’s byline was a guarantee of hilarity allied to lethal skewering of the latest leftie idiocy. The people never had a better champion.”
Meanwhile David Aaronovitch, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Briefing Room, wrote: “I’m sorry to hear of the too-early death of Rod Liddle. I like to remember him as he was when I first met him 36 years ago on the Today programme: clever, mischievous, open-minded and unusual. My condolences to his family.”
Publisher for The Jewish Chronicle Adam Cannon, who was until recently director of legal at The Sun for ten years, shared on X that while Liddle’s writing was “always a wild, challenging ride” and he “genuinely loved working on his stuff”.
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