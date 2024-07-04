Fieldsports Press acquisition spree continues with four titles from David Hall Publishing

Fieldsports Press acquisitions Gunmart and Gun Trade World

Specialist magazine publisher Fieldsports Press has acquired four titles in a deal that marks its sixth acquisition in as many years.

Fieldsports has bought Gunmart, Gun Trade World, What Gun? and The Sporting Airgun Handbook from David Hall Publishing, which also owns fishing and woodworking titles.

Selena Barr, co-founder and chief operating officer of Fieldsports Press, said: “These esteemed titles are a perfect fit for our expanding media group. By integrating these renowned brands, both consumer and B2B, we are enhancing our capability to deliver unparalleled engagement for audiences and advertisers across print and digital platforms.”

The publisher said all DHP employees “associated with the brands” will transfer over to its new ownership.

Related

Gun Trade World, which launched in 2010, becomes the first internationally-distributed title owned by Edinburgh-based Fieldsports which said it has a “commitment to global expansion”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The publisher claimed Gun Trade World, which has a monthly print edition as well as its online offering, reaches more than 70,000 shooting, tactical and police professionals globally.

Meanwhile monthly magazine and website Gunmart was founded in 1981, and What Gun? and The Sporting Airgun Handbook are both annual buyers’ guides.

Already in 2024 Fieldsports has bought The Countryman’s Weekly (which had in fact become fortnightly), saving it from closure by Emap by merging it with weekly title The Shooting Times and doubling the pagination of the combined product. However it did not keep all staff of The Countryman’s Weekly, making several redundant.

The Shooting Times itself was bought by Fieldsports from Future last year, alongside the monthly Sporting Gun and Youtube channel The Shooting Show.

Fieldsports also bought flyfishing magazine Trout & Salmon from Bauer Media Group in April last year and, in 2022, five more shooting magazine brands from Archant.

Fieldsports was formed by Simon and Selena Barr in 2018 with the acquisition of Fieldsports Journal from Lincolnshire-based specialist publisher BPG Media and they launched Gundog Journal the following year.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog