April 5, 2023

Bauer sells Trout & Salmon to Fieldsports Press

All editorial staff will move to Fieldsports Press with the acquisition.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Trout & Salmon magazine cover
Trout & Salmon magazine cover

Bauer Media Group has sold its specialist flyfishing magazine to Edinburgh-based publisher Fieldsports Press.

The editorial team will transfer to Fieldsports with the move, and will continue to be led by managing director Dominic Holtam.

Fieldsports chief executive and founder Simon Barr said: “This acquisition continues our journey of strengthening the British fieldsports media market and puts this heritage title, which was first launched in 1955, in great hands for the future.

“We will invest in the brand and offer new ways for audiences to connect with the most trusted voice in fly fishing for nearly 70 years. As a lifelong obsessive fly angler, I have read this title from the early 1980s. It’s a pinch-yourself-moment to have landed Trout & Salmon and a catch I am exceedingly proud of.”

The business will transfer on 28 April and the July issue on sale from 1 June will be the first published under Fieldsports.

Bauer Media Group continues to publish weekly Angling Times and monthly Improve Your Coarse Fishing as part of its angling magazine portfolio.

Bauer Media Group’s special interest managing director – publishing, Steve Prentice said: “It’s sad to see Trout & Salmon leave our angling portfolio but we are happy the title and its excellent editorial staff are moving to such a good home.”

Last year Fieldsports Press bought the Sporting Shooter, Rifle Shooter, Clay Shooter, Airgunner and Airgun World magazine titles from Archant after they were left out of Newsquest’s deal to buy the regional publisher.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

