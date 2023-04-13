Fieldsports Press acquires Future’s shooting brands

Shooting Times front cover

Specialist magazine publisher Fieldsports Press has made its second acquisition in just over a week, now buying a series of shooting brands from Future.

The deal includes the 141-year-old weekly Shooting Times & Country Magazine, 46-year-old monthly title Sporting Gun, ShootingUK.co.uk which is the website for both magazine titles, and Youtube channel The Shooting Show which has been going since 2012 and publishes weekly to 275,000 subscribers.

Fieldsports Press co-founder Selena Barr said she has “real affection” for Shooting Times, where she worked as a news editor for four years from 2005.

She said each of the acquired titles “have strong brand identities and will further strengthen our offering to advertisers and readers alike”. The titles will transfer from Future on 1 May.

The sale from Future comes ten days after the publisher’s new chief executive, Jon Steinberg, started in the role taking over from Zillah Byng-Thorne.

Last week Fieldsports bought Trout & Salmon from Bauer, with the business due to transfer on 28 April. The magazine’s editorial team will move across with the brand.

