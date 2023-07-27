Yalda Hakim joins Sky News months after being named a BBC News chief presenter

Yalda Hakim. Picture: Sky News

Yalda Hakim is joining Sky News after more than a decade at the BBC, months after starting as one of its new TV channel’s chief presenters.

Hakim will be the lead world news presenter at Sky News and lead a new primetime programme focused on international news.

In February Hakim was one of five chief presenters named for the merged BBC News TV channel where she hosts The Daily Global with Yalda Hakim. The channel, which has combined the UK-focused BBC News channel with BBC World News, went live on 4 April.

She first joined BBC World News, on which she anchored Impact with Yalda Hakim, in 2012.

In her time both as a foreign correspondent and as an anchor Hakim’s work has included reporting extensively from Ukraine and interviewing President Zelensky, leading BBC World’s coverage of the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021, and interviewing many world leaders including conducting the first international interview with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sky News said Hakim would join an international news team that includes special correspondent Alex Crawford, chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and international affairs editor Dominic Waghorn.

“Yalda bolsters this multiplatform presentation—her professional accomplishments and personal journey make her an ideal addition to our newsroom,” said executive chairman David Rhodes.

Hakim said she has “long admired Sky for its smart, fearless and world-class reporting. At a time when global media must work harder than ever to earn the confidence of our viewers, I look forward to giving my all as part of one of the most talented and accomplished news teams anywhere.”

Hakim’s starting date at Sky News, and details about her new show, will be announced at a later date.

