DMG Media names first global head of video to create new strategy

Tony Manfred, DMG Media's new global head of video. Picture: DMG Media

DMG Media has appointed its first global head of video to create and implement a global video strategy, in its third major audiovisual appointment in as many months.

Tony Manfred joins DMG Media from Insider, where he is head of video. According to DMG Media, he “built their video operation into a team of over 100 producers” generating more than two billion views per month.

DMG Media chief executive Rich Caccappolo said: “In this new and important role, Tony will be responsible for liaising with our editorial teams across the globe to ensure our video production is unified and world class. He will also work with our commercial team and partners to explore new revenue opportunities while enhancing existing ones.”

In July the Daily Mail and Metro publisher appointed Jamie East its head of podcasts, with Mail editor Ted Verity saying: “Podcasts are a natural extension of what the Mail does best – fabulous storytelling.”

The company’s advertising arm Mail Metro Media has also hired Guy Edmunds from Guardian Advertising to its newly-created role of video and podcast media director, overseeing DMG Media’s podcast advertising strategy.

Manfred starts work at the company on 2 October and will be based in New York. He said: “This is one of the savviest organisations in media, and I couldn’t be more excited to help build on the incredible digital growth they’ve driven already.”

