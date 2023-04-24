View all newsletters
April 24, 2023

Time appoints deputy editor Sam Jacobs as new editor-in-chief

The new editor-in-chief is "the youngest editor to lead Time since co-founder Henry Luce".

By Bron Maher

New Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs
New Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs. Picture: Peter Hapak for Time

Time has appointed its deputy editor, Sam Jacobs, as the new editor-in-chief of the 100 year-old magazine.

Time chief executive Jessica Sibley said in a note to staff that Jacobs is “the youngest editor to lead Time since co-founder Henry Luce”. (Jacobs is 37 years old and Luce was 25 when he co-founded the magazine in 1923.)

Time’s previous editor, Edward Felsenthal, stepped back from the role last month. He will return to the company from June as executive chairman and contributing editor.

Jacobs has been at Time for ten years and has served variously as senior editor of its website, executive editor and digital director. He also stepped in as interim editor-in-chief upon Felsenthal’s resignation. Before joining Time, the new editor held reporting roles at The Daily Beast and Reuters.

Sibley said: “Over the past 100 years, Time has told the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. There is no better leader for guiding that mission today than Sam.”

Jacobs said: “Time’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people who shape and improve the world. We do this now in more ways than any other time in our history. What has not changed is our steadfast commitment to maintaining the trust of our readers and building a culture where we challenge and support one another.”

[Read more: Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal interview]

