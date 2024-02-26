View all newsletters
Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

February 26, 2024

Disney+ executive named president and MD of The Economist

Luke Bradley-Jones to "evolve The Economist into a digital-first product".

By Bron Maher

The Economist's new president and managing director, Luke Bradley-Jones.
The Economist's new president and managing director, Luke Bradley-Jones. Picture: The Economist Group

The Economist and its business information arm Economist Intelligence will each get new presidents.

Luke Bradley-Jones will begin as president and managing director of The Economist this summer with a remit of “identifying new ways to evolve The Economist into a digital-first product”. He joins the magazine from streaming platform Disney+, where he is currently general manager of EMEA.

Before joining Disney Bradley-Jones served as chief marketing officer at Sky where, The Economist Group said, he “led the transformation of Sky’s on-demand services”. Prior to that he held leadership roles at BBC Worldwide.

Joining alongside Bradley-Jones is Leon Saunders Calvert, who will also hold dual president and managing director titles. Saunders Calvert is currently a partner and chief product officer at fintech business ESG Book. He starts work at Economist Intelligence in April.

Both Bradley-Jones and Saunders Calvert will report to Economist Group chief executive Lara Bono. Bono said: “Mr Bradley-Jones, an Economist aficionado and subscriber for 30 years, has the track record, vision and leadership ability to further The Economist’s audience growth and digital innovation. He knows how to create just the right products to reach global audiences on a variety of platforms. I couldn’t be happier to have him helm our core Economist business.

“I’m also thrilled that Mr Saunders Calvert will be leading Economist Intelligence. His knowledge of data, analytics and software will help him lead the EIU team to create the most innovative client solutions.”

Bradley-Jones said that The Economist is “a brand I’ve respected and relied on for years”.

“I’m arriving at a moment when its commitment to well-balanced and incisive journalism is more important than ever before. It’s an honour to be tasked with identifying new ways to evolve The Economist into a digital-first product. I look forward to expanding its reach and impact.”

