Disney+ executive named president and MD of The Economist

The Economist's new president and managing director, Luke Bradley-Jones. Picture: The Economist Group

The Economist and its business information arm Economist Intelligence will each get new presidents.

Luke Bradley-Jones will begin as president and managing director of The Economist this summer with a remit of “identifying new ways to evolve The Economist into a digital-first product”. He joins the magazine from streaming platform Disney+, where he is currently general manager of EMEA.

Before joining Disney Bradley-Jones served as chief marketing officer at Sky where, The Economist Group said, he “led the transformation of Sky’s on-demand services”. Prior to that he held leadership roles at BBC Worldwide.

Joining alongside Bradley-Jones is Leon Saunders Calvert, who will also hold dual president and managing director titles. Saunders Calvert is currently a partner and chief product officer at fintech business ESG Book. He starts work at Economist Intelligence in April.

Related

Both Bradley-Jones and Saunders Calvert will report to Economist Group chief executive Lara Bono. Bono said: “Mr Bradley-Jones, an Economist aficionado and subscriber for 30 years, has the track record, vision and leadership ability to further The Economist’s audience growth and digital innovation. He knows how to create just the right products to reach global audiences on a variety of platforms. I couldn’t be happier to have him helm our core Economist business.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“I’m also thrilled that Mr Saunders Calvert will be leading Economist Intelligence. His knowledge of data, analytics and software will help him lead the EIU team to create the most innovative client solutions.”

Bradley-Jones said that The Economist is “a brand I’ve respected and relied on for years”.

“I’m arriving at a moment when its commitment to well-balanced and incisive journalism is more important than ever before. It’s an honour to be tasked with identifying new ways to evolve The Economist into a digital-first product. I look forward to expanding its reach and impact.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog