Standard CEO exits after eight months to join Immediate

The Standard‘s CEO Tamar Riley is leaving the title eight months after joining the paper, stepping into a newly created role with Good Food publisher Immediate.
Riley has been appointed portfolio managing director at Immediate, leading food and wellness, knowledge and entertainment brands. She will join the business in March.
Riley will also develop growth strategies across editorial, commercial and audience, and develop new product and revenue opportunities. She will work with brand leadership teams, as well as product, commercial and technology teams.
Her exit at the Standard, where she has led the business since July, comes as editorial and commercial staff on the newsbrand’s website were recently told they could be transferred to the owner of The Independent.
The proposed outsourcing of the website to Independent Media will take effect from 1 March, staff were told. Riley joined the Standard at a time the paper was aiming for “significant digital growth”.
The Standard’s last permanent CEO before Riley was Charles Yardley, who held the role between 2020 and 2023 and has since moved to Dubai to take the same role at the Khaleej Times.
Prior to landing the role of CEO at the Standard, Riley was global managing director at Refinery29 for three years. She was with Refinery29 for a total of nine years, with other roles including VP global audience and content strategy (also overseeing fashion title i-D Magazine during Refinery29’s Vice Media ownership), VP international audience and director of marketing and audience development.
Riley said she is joining Immediate at a “pivotal moment”, adding: “With its portfolio of powerful, trusted brands and a strong focus on innovation and digital growth, there’s a clear opportunity to evolve how we engage audiences and create value. I’m looking forward to shaping what’s next and driving sustainable growth across the portfolio.”
Sean Cornwell, Immediate CEO, said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to accelerate growth across our portfolio, driving deeper engagement for our brands through new content offers across multiple platforms, growing our subscriptions base and developing new partnerships and commercial opportunities to diversify and grow our revenues.
“Tamar has a fantastic track record of delivering successful audience, transformation and revenue strategies, alongside a commitment to quality content and we’re really looking forward to her joining the team.”
