Paul ‘Scoop’ Marston dies leaving legacy in Walsall sports reporting

Former Birmingham Evening Mail news and sports reporter Paul Marston has died aged 90, leaving behind “a lasting legacy in Walsall’s sporting heritage”.
Marston’s career in journalism led to friend and former Oxford United player Mick Kearns nicknaming him ‘Scoop’, particularly for his work covering Walsall FC.
Marston, born in 1935, first got experience in journalism after the headmaster at Wednesbury Commercial College asked him to write match reports on the school’s football team.
Before starting his career in journalism, Marston served in the military for 18 months with the South Staffordshire Regiment – for whom he also played football.
He then kicked off his career working for Walsall Observer, before moving to the Express & Star for a six-year stint in Wolverhampton.
Marston then moved to the Birmingham Evening Mail – now Reach-owned Birmingham Live online – where he remained for the rest of his career, starting out on news before moving on to football. His reporting largely focused on Walsall Football Club – with his family cat even named after the club’s manager, Tommy Coakley.
During his time at Birmingham Evening Mail, he also regularly filed match reports for the Press Association and covered the 1966 World Cup for the Sports Argus.
Outside sports, Marston also wrote reviews of local plays and musicals for the Mail and Walsall Observer.
Marston, who was also a keen golfer, leaves behind six grandchildren and a wife of 66 years called Jennefer.
Jennefer said: “He was wonderful. Paul had a good sense of humour. We travelled all over the place. He loved travelling, going to the theatre and [spending] time with family. He was very well thought of. They valued his opinions.”
Walsall FC paid tribute at a recent fixture against Notts County, with the former’s associate director Roy Whalley providing an obituary in the matchday programme.
He wrote: “Paul, referred to as Scoop by his friend Mick Kearns, was a well-respected journalist who earned the admiration of generations of Saddlers [Walsall FC] supporters, former players and officials, and will be sadly missed.”
The mayor of Walsall, Councillor Louise Harrison, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul who, for decades, was a trusted and respected voice covering Walsall FC, capturing the highs and lows of the club with honesty, insight, and genuine affection. Through his work with the press, he brought the story of Walsall to a far wider audience, helping to shape the club’s history as much as he reported it.
“Paul’s dedication to local sport and his deep connection to our community will not be forgotten. On behalf of the borough, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and worked with him.
“He leaves behind a lasting legacy in Walsall’s sporting heritage.”
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