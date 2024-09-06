Ex-Evening Standard CEO Charles Yardley joins Khaleej Times

Charles Yardley. Picture: Evening Standard

Charles Yardley, who was CEO at the Evening Standard between 2020 and 2023, is moving to Dubai to take the same role at the Khaleej Times.

His new employer is the oldest English-language daily newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, founded in 1978. Yardley will move to Dubai for the role.

Yardley’s job will be to oversee its continued transformation “from a legacy print newspaper to a digital-first multi-channel editorial brand”. The title currently publishes in print on weekdays, having dropped its weekend editions last year.

The Khaleej Times is owned by Galadari Printing and Publishing, part of Galadari Brothers. It began life as a partnership between the UAE government, Galadari Brothers and Dawn Media Group in Pakistan.

Related

Mohammed Galadari, co-chairman and group CEO, said his aim is to “continue strengthening the position of the Khaleej Times as the leading media company in the UAE and beyond”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He said: “Charles has an exemplary background and brings significant experience in delivering growth and innovation for global media brands, as well as a career history of building deep client relationships with marketers to ensure successful partnerships.”

Yardley said: “It’s an honour and a great privilege to lead Khaleej Times. I sincerely look forward to getting to know my new colleagues, expanding the business and building out new opportunities for the brand, whilst empowering Khaleej Times’s journalism.”

Yardley joined the Standard in June 2020 when it was apparent it had been among the hardest-hit titles by the Covid-19 pandemic due to its legacy print-centric and advertising-heavy model suffering from commuters staying home. His job involved a major restructuring and leading it towards a digital-first model, which included a relaunch of live events and of branded content solutions.

The Telegraph first reported Yardley’s departure in May last year, citing an email to staff from interim chairman Paul Kanareck who said the CEO had “admirably steered the business through some of the most challenging times in recent years”.

Over a year on, the Standard has begun dropping its print edition and will launch a new weekly newspaper this month.

Before joining the Standard, Yardley held senior manging director positions at Forbes and as chief operating officer at City AM.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog