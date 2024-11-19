Former Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee joins Reuters as news editor

Former Washington Post and Associated Press executive editor Sally Buzbee will join Reuters next month as its news editor for the US and Canada.
Reporting to global managing editor for politics, economics and world news Mark Bendeich, Buzbee will oversee all Reuters text and visual journalists in North America, although financial journalists will continue reporting into global managing editor of business news Tiffany Wu.
Reuters said Buzbee was “one of the world’s most distinguished editors”.
“During her three years at The Post, Sally expanded the Post’s international investigations work, oversaw the creation of new consumer-facing election-night features and built out coverage of wellness and climate. She oversaw coverage that won several Pulitzer Prizes, including the 2022 public service award for an examination of the Jan 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and the 2024 national reporting prize for a visually told investigation of the AR-15’s role in US mass slayings.”
Buzbee said she was “honoured to join Reuters, an organization renowned for its commitment to journalistic excellence. I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver compelling and impactful stories and scoops to our clients, readers, and viewers”.
Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni commented: “I have admired Sally for years, and I am so excited that she will be joining the Reuters family in this key role.
“Her journalistic chops, her management experience, her global understanding, and her positive and pragmatic approach are just what we need in this time of upheaval for the world and for the news industry.”
Buzbee starts in her new role on 11 December. She succeeds Kieran Murray who Reuters said “is moving on to a new role focused on planning, creating and executing newsroom conferences and other events at Reuters”.
Buzbee stepped down as top editor at the Post in June, prompting an ultimately abortive attempt by proprietor Jeff Bezos and chief executive Will Lewis to install Telegraph deputy editor Robert Winnett as her successor.
