Telegraph deputy of ten years Robert Winnett named Washington Post editor

Robert Winnett. Picture: Telegraph Media Group

Robert Winnett, who has been deputy editor at The Telegraph for ten years, has been named the next editor of The Washington Post.

Winnett will join his former Telegraph editor William Lewis, who is now chief executive of the Post, after the US election is held in November.

His appointment came as it was announced Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee stepped down on Sunday night. Buzbee will be replaced by former Wall Street Journal editor in chief Matt Murray until Winnett’s arrival.

Winnett said: “After almost 17 years at The Telegraph, it has been an emotional decision to leave, as I am incredibly proud of all our journalism every day and love being a part of this organisation. The Telegraph is a brilliant place with brilliant people and what we publish is truly world-beating.

Related

“I will miss being a part of the exciting times ahead as The Telegraph continues to lead the way digitally. But I will continue to read, watch and listen to everything the Telegraph publishes with great interest.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Winnett has been The Telegraph since 2007 and worked on the agenda-setting MPs’ expenses scandal investigation under Lewis. He later became political editor before taking on his current deputy role ten years ago.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans said: “Rob is the most tremendous journalist and has been at the heart of all that is best about The Telegraph. We owe him a great deal. The Post has made a fine choice in appointing him its next editor and he leaves with both our gratitude and our best wishes.”

Before joining The Telegraph Winnett also worked with Lewis at The Sunday Times, as personal finance writer and business editor respectively before Winnett became an investigative reporter.

Washington Post editorship and new ‘third newsroom’

The Washington Post said Winnett will be “responsible for overseeing our core coverage areas, including politics, investigations, business, technology, sports and features” and begin his transition into the role in the run-up to the US presidential election.

The Post praised him for overseeing “the introduction of Britain’s first fully integrated 24-hour, seven-day news operation covering digital platforms and The Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers”.

After the election, Murray will become the leader of a new “third newsroom” with a service/social function based around new focuses like video storytelling, embracing AI and flexible payment methods.

It will be run separately from the core news operation and the opinion division, which is led by editorial page editor David Shipley, and be operational by the third quarter of the year.

“The aim is to give the millions of Americans – who feel traditional news is not for them but still want to be kept informed –compelling, exciting and accurate news where they are and in the style that they want,” the Post said of the new division.

It added that this will also mean the core news division can focus on growing the Post’s subscriber base and building a new suite of Pro, Plus and Membership professional products.

Lewis said: “By creating three, strong, journalism functions – Core, Service/Social and Opinions – we are taking a definitive step away from the ‘one size fits all’ approach and moving towards meeting our audiences where they are.”

Buzbee joined the Post as executive editor in June 2021 to succeed former long-time editor Marty Baron. The newsbrand said she led the newsroom through the Covid-19 pandemic and expanded its service journalism including climate and wellbeing.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog