  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
December 15, 2022

Reuters appoints new chief photographer for UK and Ireland

Suzanne Plunkett's work includes an iconic image of workers fleeing the collapsing World Trade Center.

By Bron Maher

Reuters' newly-appointed chief UK and Ireland photographer, Suzanne Plunkett. Picture: Reuters

Reuters has announced Suzanne Plunkett as the agency’s new chief photographer for the UK and Ireland.

Plunkett, a Minnesota native now living in London, will start her new role on 16 January 2023.

Plunkett spent the past seven years teaching and freelancing in London for news organisations including The New York Times and CNN. Before that she had been a staff photographer at Reuters for seven years, a senior photographer at Bloomberg and a chief photographer at the Associated Press. At the AP, Plunkett managed a team of five in Jakarta following the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and took a famous photograph of pedestrians fleeing the collapse of the twin towers on 9/11.

