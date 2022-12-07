Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
December 7, 2022

Michael Heseltine to retire as Haymarket Group chairman

Heseltine co-founded Haymarket 65 years ago in 1957.

By Bron Maher

Michael Heseltine Haymarket chairman retires
Michael Heseltine at the Oxford Literary Festival 2019 on April 5, 2019. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images

Former Conservative MP and minister Michael Heseltine has announced he will retire as chairman of Haymarket Group ahead of his 90th birthday in March next year.

Heseltine co-founded Haymarket 65 years ago in 1957. His son, Rupert Heseltine, will succeed him as chairman, and the senior Heseltine will remain on the company’s board as a director.

The news was reported by advertising trade publication Campaign, which is part of the Haymarket stable. The company also owns Printweek, PR Week, Autocar and a breadth of other B2B titles.

Haymarket also said on Wednesday it was adding former Conservative minister Sam Gyimah as an advisor to its board and that former Royal Horticultural Society executive Sue Biggs was joining as a non-executive director. Board members David Fraser and Lord Levene, who have been with the company since 1968 and 1997 respectively, will step down from their roles as non-executive directors.

Heseltine said in a statement: “During David and Peter’s tenure, we have seen Haymarket shift from a traditional print publisher to the media, data and information company it is today – both have played an important role in that evolution. They have helped the company through a technological revolution, the financial crisis of 2008 and the consolidation of the shareholding into a hundred per cent family business. I cannot overstate my gratitude to them.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“That tradition will be continued under the guidance of my son, the company’s chief executive Kevin Costello, and the extraordinarily talented team employed today.”

Content from our partners
The growth of gaming in Abu Dhabi
The growth of gaming in Abu Dhabi
Lead Monitor
Digital transformation in publishing with Samsung Knox
Digital transformation in publishing with Samsung Knox
Press Gazette
How Samsung's Knox Configure is enabling newspaper publishers to reinvent the subscription model
How Samsung’s Knox Configure is enabling newspaper publishers to reinvent the subscription model
Press Gazette

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor