December 21, 2022

Martin Samuel signs for Times after 14 years at Daily Mail

Martin Samuel signed up by Times Media.

By Dominic Ponsford

Martin Samuel column

News UK has signed up Martin Samuel as a columnist for The Times and Sunday Times and as a contributor to Talksport and TalkTV.

He joins Times Media after 14 years at the Daily Mail and Mail Online as a sports columnist.

Times editor Tony Gallagher said: “Martin is one of the most garlanded sports journalists of his generation. He sets the benchmark for sports columns every week and I am certain he will be a brilliant asset to The Times and News UK.”

