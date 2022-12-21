Martin Samuel signs for Times after 14 years at Daily Mail

News UK has signed up Martin Samuel as a columnist for The Times and Sunday Times and as a contributor to Talksport and TalkTV.
He joins Times Media after 14 years at the Daily Mail and Mail Online as a sports columnist.
Times editor Tony Gallagher said: “Martin is one of the most garlanded sports journalists of his generation. He sets the benchmark for sports columns every week and I am certain he will be a brilliant asset to The Times and News UK.”
