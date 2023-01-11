Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
January 11, 2023

Economist marketing exec Mark Beard joins Prospect as CEO

Beard said he wants to turn Prospect "into an increasingly multi-platform modern media company”.

By Bron Maher

Mark Beard
New Prospect Publishing chief executive Mark Beard. Picture: Prospect Publishing

The Economist’s vice president for subscriptions marketing, Mark Beard, has been appointed chief executive of Prospect Publishing, the company behind Prospect magazine.

In his decade with The Economist Beard has worked as publisher of its 1843 magazine as well as its World Ahead annual title. He previously worked for Bauer Media as general manager (international) and international business manager at Emap.

Alan Rusbridger, Prospect’s editor and the former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, said Beard “has had a wealth of experience in all aspects of publishing and we were impressed by his exciting ambition for building on the success of Prospect—in text and beyond”.

Beard said: “I believe Prospect has great potential to play an increasingly important role in British society, and beyond. It’s a vision shared by Sir Clive Cowdery, Prospect’s ambitious owner, and Alan Rusbridger…

“I look forward to working with the teams to continue Prospect’s transformation into an increasingly multi-platform modern media company.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Content from our partners
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Press Gazette

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor