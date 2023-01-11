Economist marketing exec Mark Beard joins Prospect as CEO

The Economist’s vice president for subscriptions marketing, Mark Beard, has been appointed chief executive of Prospect Publishing, the company behind Prospect magazine.
In his decade with The Economist Beard has worked as publisher of its 1843 magazine as well as its World Ahead annual title. He previously worked for Bauer Media as general manager (international) and international business manager at Emap.
Alan Rusbridger, Prospect’s editor and the former editor-in-chief of The Guardian, said Beard “has had a wealth of experience in all aspects of publishing and we were impressed by his exciting ambition for building on the success of Prospect—in text and beyond”.
Beard said: “I believe Prospect has great potential to play an increasingly important role in British society, and beyond. It’s a vision shared by Sir Clive Cowdery, Prospect’s ambitious owner, and Alan Rusbridger…
“I look forward to working with the teams to continue Prospect’s transformation into an increasingly multi-platform modern media company.”
