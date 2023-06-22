Marie Claire names new editor-in-chief to lead women’s brand ‘into new era’

Nikki Ogunnaike, the newly appointed editor-in-chief of Marie Claire. Picture: Future

Nikki Ogunnaike, currently senior digital director at Harper’s Bazaar, has been named the new editor-in-chief of Marie Claire.

Future said Ogunnaike would lead the women’s brand “into a new era” as the publisher looks to further develop its fashion and beauty portfolio.

Hillary Kerr, chief content officer of Marie Claire and Who What Wear, said Ogunnaike was an “absolute visionary, with a distinct point of view, peerless taste and unparalleled experience”.

“To see her lead this historic brand into a new era and continue to grow Future’s women’s network, is unquestionably exciting.”

Ogunnaike will lead Marie Claire’s editorial strategy across print, digital, experiential, and social after she joins on 8 August.

Her priorities, a statement said, will include expanding Marie Claire’s fashion and luxury coverage across all platforms and attracting a “diversified audience of influential women”, starting with an event to kick off New York Fashion Week and then Marie Claire’s November print and digital issues.

She said: “For nearly 30 years, Marie Claire has been the go-to source for women who seek to lead a life of purpose and power. As a long-time admirer, I’m thrilled to join the Marie Claire team and lead this brand into a new era. Women who are passionate about their careers, personal style, and the world around them will find a new destination that speaks to their entire identity.”

Future said its women’s lifestyle brands now reach more than one in three women online in the US.

It added in a statement: “In addition, continuing to leverage the expertise of Future’s fashion brands, Shayna Kossove, commercial president of the fashion, beauty, and homes revenue team will take on an expanded role leading Future’s branded content studio.”

