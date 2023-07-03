Kate McCann moves from TalkTV to become Times Radio political editor

Kate McCann shot for The Sun. Picture: Dan Charity/News UK

TalkTV political editor Kate McCann is taking on the same role at sister broadcaster Times Radio to meet its listeners’ “never-ending thirst for political stories”.

McCann already hosts the radio station’s flagship Sunday morning political show alongside former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton.

In her new role, which she will begin on 4 September, she will provide comment and analysis across the Times Radio schedule as well as provide breaking news updates and interviews.

McCann was TalkTV’s political editor at launch from April last year and will continue to make on-air appearances in her new role as TalkTV frequently features journalists from across News UK.

She made headlines in July last year when she fainted on-air while presenting a Conservative leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, but has frequently impressed and stepped up including as presenter of TalkTV’s news bulletin The News Desk when needed to fill in for Tom Newton Dunn.

McCann said: “I can’t wait to get started at Times Radio, which has become the go-to station for political news and analysis since it launched three years ago. I look forward to joining the team as we head towards a general election, which will give us lots of opportunities to build on our reputation for in-depth and insightful political reporting – and have some fun along the way.

“I’ve loved being part of the launch of TalkTV and I’m proud to have watched it grow month on month over the last year. I’ve worked with some of the most talented and creative people in TV and feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of something new and exciting. I look forward to popping up on the channel in the months and years to come.”

Times Radio has lost two members of its on-air political team in recent months: its former chief political commentator Lucy Fisher left to join the Financial Times as Whitehall editor, while political correspondent Charlotte Ivers announced last week she is becoming a full-time staff writer at The Sunday Times.

Times Radio, which launched in June 2020, had an average weekly reach of 554,000 people in the first quarter of 2023, down 9% year-on-year. It had 3.5 million weekly listening hours, down 3%. The broadcaster said it has the highest proportion of ABC1 (upper and middle class) listeners of any commercial radio station.

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Times Radio listeners have a never-ending thirst for political stories, and expect the very best on-air coverage… Kate has an exceptional ability to break original political stories and secure agenda-setting interviews, and her lively broadcasting style has been proven on air.

“Kate’s impressive track record speaks volumes, and I am confident that audiences will greatly appreciate her analysis of the ever-changing news agenda.”

McCann joined TalkTV after almost four years as Sky News political correspondent and her previous roles included senior political correspondent at The Telegraph and Whitehall correspondent at The Sun.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog