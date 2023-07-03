View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
July 3, 2023

Kate McCann moves from TalkTV to become Times Radio political editor

McCann was TalkTV's political editor from its launch in April 2022.

By Charlotte Tobitt

TalkTV Kate McCann
Kate McCann shot for The Sun. Picture: Dan Charity/News UK

TalkTV political editor Kate McCann is taking on the same role at sister broadcaster Times Radio to meet its listeners’ “never-ending thirst for political stories”.

McCann already hosts the radio station’s flagship Sunday morning political show alongside former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton.

In her new role, which she will begin on 4 September, she will provide comment and analysis across the Times Radio schedule as well as provide breaking news updates and interviews.

McCann was TalkTV’s political editor at launch from April last year and will continue to make on-air appearances in her new role as TalkTV frequently features journalists from across News UK.

She made headlines in July last year when she fainted on-air while presenting a Conservative leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, but has frequently impressed and stepped up including as presenter of TalkTV’s news bulletin The News Desk when needed to fill in for Tom Newton Dunn.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

McCann said: “I can’t wait to get started at Times Radio, which has become the go-to station for political news and analysis since it launched three years ago. I look forward to joining the team as we head towards a general election, which will give us lots of opportunities to build on our reputation for in-depth and insightful political reporting – and have some fun along the way.

“I’ve loved being part of the launch of TalkTV and I’m proud to have watched it grow month on month over the last year. I’ve worked with some of the most talented and creative people in TV and feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of something new and exciting. I look forward to popping up on the channel in the months and years to come.”

Content from our partners
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
Rob Waugh

Times Radio has lost two members of its on-air political team in recent months: its former chief political commentator Lucy Fisher left to join the Financial Times as Whitehall editor, while political correspondent Charlotte Ivers announced last week she is becoming a full-time staff writer at The Sunday Times.

Times Radio, which launched in June 2020, had an average weekly reach of 554,000 people in the first quarter of 2023, down 9% year-on-year. It had 3.5 million weekly listening hours, down 3%. The broadcaster said it has the highest proportion of ABC1 (upper and middle class) listeners of any commercial radio station.

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Times Radio listeners have a never-ending thirst for political stories, and expect the very best on-air coverage… Kate has an exceptional ability to break original political stories and secure agenda-setting interviews, and her lively broadcasting style has been proven on air. 

“Kate’s impressive track record speaks volumes, and I am confident that audiences will greatly appreciate her analysis of the ever-changing news agenda.”

McCann joined TalkTV after almost four years as Sky News political correspondent and her previous roles included senior political correspondent at The Telegraph and Whitehall correspondent at The Sun.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor