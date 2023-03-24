Times Radio’s Lucy Fisher appointed FT Whitehall editor

Lucy Fisher.

The Financial Times has appointed Lucy Fisher as its next Whitehall editor.

Fisher will join the FT in May from Times Radio, where she has been chief political commentator for a year.

She fills the role vacated by Sebastian Payne, who left the FT in December to become director of the centre right think tank Onward.

FT editor Roula Khalaf described Fisher as “one of the sharpest and smartest reporters covering UK politics today”.

Related

In the Whitehall editor job, Fisher will “cover the stories behind the headlines from Westminster, with a particular focus on the Conservative party and foreign policy”, the newspaper said. She will also write a monthly column and co-host the weekly Political Fix podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Fisher said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the FT, a newspaper I have long admired as a reader. I can’t wait to get stuck into this exciting role at such a pivotal time in British politics, and I look forward to working with [political editor] George Parker and the outstanding Westminster reporting team.”

Before joining Times Radio Fisher was deputy political editor at The Daily Telegraph and previously chief political correspondent and then defence editor at The Times.

In 2013, aged 24, she won the prestigious Anthony Howard award and a £25,000 prize for her 5,000 word essay plan to investigate backbench MPs. As a result she spent a year working with The Times, The Observer and the New Statesman.

She told Press Gazette in 2019 she believed that “working in news is the best job in the world” and that “breaking stories that have a real world impact on policy and changing people’s lives for the better is what makes me tick”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog