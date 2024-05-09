Isobel Yeung joins CNN’s London bureau as international correspondent

Isobel Yeung. Picture: CNN

Long-serving Vice News correspondent Isobel Yeung is joining CNN as an international correspondent based in the network’s London bureau.

CNN’s senior vice president for international newsgathering Deborah Rayner said: “Isobel has a truly exceptional track record of impactful, enterprise reporting and filmmaking. It is extremely rare to find a multi-skilled journalist with such a body of experience and award-winning work across so many countries. Hers is the kind of journalism that has always been at the core of what CNN is about.”

Yeung spent ten years at Vice News and her recent work has included going undercover in Mexico to infiltrate a network of Chinese gangsters laundering drug proceeds for the cartels and travelling to Iran to cover the women-led uprising a year after Mahsa Amini’s death. She has also travelled to a Russian summer camp where Ukrainian children had been illegally sent and reported from the occupied West Bank as part of an investigation for the BBC into the conduct of Israel’s security forces.

Yeung’s archive of work for Vice.com can no longer be reached after the publisher switched off its website to become a social-only brand.

Related

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog