May 9, 2024

Isobel Yeung joins CNN’s London bureau as international correspondent

Award-winning international investigative journalist Yeung had spent a decade at Vice News.

By Dominic Ponsford

Isobel Yeung. Picture: CNN
Isobel Yeung. Picture: CNN

Long-serving Vice News correspondent Isobel Yeung is joining CNN as an international correspondent based in the network’s London bureau.

CNN’s senior vice president for international newsgathering Deborah Rayner said: “Isobel has a truly exceptional track record of impactful, enterprise reporting and filmmaking. It is extremely rare to find a multi-skilled journalist with such a body of experience and award-winning work across so many countries. Hers is the kind of journalism that has always been at the core of what CNN is about.”

Yeung spent ten years at Vice News and her recent work has included going undercover in Mexico to infiltrate a network of Chinese gangsters laundering drug proceeds for the cartels and travelling to Iran to cover the women-led uprising a year after Mahsa Amini’s death. She has also travelled to a Russian summer camp where Ukrainian children had been illegally sent and reported from the occupied West Bank as part of an investigation for the BBC into the conduct of Israel’s security forces. 

Yeung’s archive of work for Vice.com can no longer be reached after the publisher switched off its website to become a social-only brand.

