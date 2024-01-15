View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
January 15, 2024

Irish Sun names deputy Fiona Wynne as next editor

The appointment means each national edition of The Sun is edited by a woman.

By Bron Maher

Fiona Wynne (left) and Declan Ferry (right) the new editor and deputy editor of The Irish Sun respectively. Wynne is depicted holding open a copy of The Irish Sun.
Fiona Wynne (left) and Declan Ferry (right) the new editor and deputy editor of The Irish Sun respectively. Pictures: The Sun

Irish Sun deputy editor Fiona Wynne will replace Kieran McDaid as editor as he steps down after eight years.

Having joined The Irish Sun as features editor in 2006, Wynne was appointed assistant editor in 2014 and deputy editor in 2016.

Her appointment means that in addition to editor-in-chief Victoria Newton, each of the three national editions of The Sun are now led by women, with Gill Smith editing The Scottish Sun and Natalie Evans The US Sun.

Wynne said: “I feel incredibly proud and lucky to have the opportunity to lead the fantastic team of journalists in The Irish Sun.

“Every day, across print and digital, we work tirelessly for our readers to inform and entertain them, to fight for their rights and the things that matter to them most. I look forward to continuing to tell their stories, and, hopefully, brighten up their day at the same time.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

McDaid was announced last month as the new Ireland editor of The Sunday Times, another News UK title. He has edited The Irish Sun since 2016, and was previously its deputy.

The Irish Sun’s assistant editor Declan Ferry will take over as deputy editor under Wynne. He said: “We have an amazing team who work so hard every day to bring our readers the news they care about, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Content from our partners
How publishers can buck the trend of declining online advertising spend
How publishers can buck the trend of declining online advertising spend
Press Gazette
Free virtual event offers insights into power of WordPress for Enterprise
Free virtual event offers insights into power of WordPress for Enterprise
Press Gazette
New publisher video player bridges gap between social platforms and open web
New publisher video player bridges gap between social platforms and open web
Press Gazette

Newton said of the appointments: “With a wealth of experience in journalism as well as at the paper, [Wynne] brings to the role a thorough understanding of our readers having campaigned on their behalf and delivering the news that matters to them. Declan, likewise, has a tonne of experience behind him working for many publications, across both print and online.

“I know they will do a great job, and I wish them the best of luck in their new roles and look forward to working with them closely.

“Finally, I also want to wish Kieran a fond farewell. He’s been a fantastic editor of The Irish Sun for nearly eight years and leaves the paper in great health. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Topics in this article : , , , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor