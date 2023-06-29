View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
June 29, 2023

Irish News editor Neal Doran to step down after 25 years

Doran is believed to be the UK and Ireland's longest-serving daily newspaper editor.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Irish News editor Neal Doran
Neal Doran. Picture: Irish News

Irish News editor Neal Doran is preparing to step down after 25 years in post.

Doran is believed to be the current longest-serving daily newspaper editor in the UK and Ireland. Before him, that title would have gone to ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre who served for 26 years.

Doran has overseen the production of more than 7,000 editions of the Belfast-based paper and will continue to have a “close association” with it, according to a statement.

He said: “It has been a great honour to edit The Irish News for the last quarter of a century and help to chronicle the changes which have swept across our society since the Good Friday Agreement.

“I have been very fortunate to work with many outstanding journalists who have rightly earned the trust of our loyal readers, and I am particularly grateful for the unstinting support of our CEO Dominic Fitzpatrick, and his late father, our chairman Jim Fitzpatrick, throughout my time with the paper.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Doran, who was voted the best regional editor of the 21st century in 2020, will stand down in early 2024 after a new editor has been appointed.

In the second half of 2022, the Irish News had an average ABC circulation of 25,398, down 8% year-on-year, making it the second highest-circulated regional newspaper in the UK after the Aberdeen Press & Journal on 26,746. The Irish News claims to have 151,000 average daily readers in total.

Content from our partners
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
Rob Waugh

Dominic Fitzpatrick, chief executive of the newspaper’s owner Into Media Group, said: “The Irish News expresses deep gratitude to Noel for his exceptional dedication and service to our organisation. His remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on the paper’s legacy. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and I am certain he will look back on his extensive track record here with a sense of enormous pride.”

The publisher also praised Doran for steering the newspaper through a “significant transformation” over the past two years.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor