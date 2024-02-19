Hearst UK CEO Vanneck-Smith completes reshuffle of senior leadership team

Pictured (left to right): Liz Moseley, David Robinson, Gianluca Ena, Elizabeth Minshaw, Katie Vanneck-Smith, Celine Gilg, Ben Chesters, Toby Wiseman and Sharon Douglas.

Hearst UK chief executive Katie Vanneck-Smith has completed a series of internal promotions and hires to unveil eight new senior leadership colleagues.

Hearst UK brands include: Good Housekeeping, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Country Living, Women’s Health and Esquire.

Vanneck-Smith, who joined Hearst from Tortoise in December 2022, said the team will focus on new revenue opportunities and long-term sustainable growth. Vanneck-Smith was formerly president of Dow Jones and chief marketing officer of News UK.

The new Hearst leadership team announced today is as follows:

Managing director clients: Ben Chester (former head of agency sales, in position since August 2023)

Managing director commercial operations UK and global: Gianluca Ena (formerly chief commercial operations director, in place since July 2023)

Chief customer officer: David Robinson (appointed in October 2023, previous roles include managing director of The Sun)

Chief transformation officer: Elizabeth Minshaw (formerly chief of staff at Conde Nast, appointed in March 2023)

Managing director brand diversification: Sharon Douglas (appointed in July 2023, formerly chief brand officer for Hearst UK)

Managing director of Good Housekeeping/Good Housekeeping Institute: Liz Moseley (appointed in September 2023, former publisher of HEat and chief marketing officer of Ascential)

Managing director of brand portfolio: Celine Gilg. She joins on 1 March from PUIG. She will be in charge of strategy and direction for ELLE, ELLE Decoration, Esquire Harper’s Bazaar and the homes and women’s lifestyle titles

Managing director content: Toby Wiseman (in post since August 2023, former editor-in-chief of Men’s Health).

Hearst UK’s other senior executives are: chief finance officer chief finance officer Julien Litzelmann, chief people officer Surinder Simmons, head of legal Aimee Nisbet and PR director Alison Forth.

