Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

August 13, 2024

Goalhanger Podcasts expands team on back of summer success

A new executive producer will lead development while a PR manager has also joined.

By Dominic Ponsford

Nicole Logan and Andy Neilson of Goalhanger Podcasts sit in a podcast studio with microphones in front of them and a big screen saying Goalhanger behind them
Nicole Logan and Andy Neilson join Goalhanger Podcasts. Picture: Goalhanger

Gary Lineker’s burgeoning podcast business Goalhanger is expanding with the recruitment of an executive producer to lead development and a PR and communications manager.

With ten regular shows, Goalhanger now claims to be the UK’s leading podcast production company.

It has enjoyed a bumper summer with The Rest Is Football leading the sport podcast chart in the UK and The Rest Is Politics (UK and US) dominating the current affairs category.

The Rest Is History claims more than ten million downloads per month. During the election campaign The Rest Is Politics, combined with sister interview podcast Leading, claimed more than 21.6 million downloads and Youtube views of full episodes.

Goalhanger also said The Rest Is Football garnered a combined 19.6 million podcast downloads and Youtube episode views during the Euros.

Nicole Logan has joined Goalhanger as executive producer – development and Andy Neilson as PR and communications manager.

Logan was formerly head of development at production company Reduced Listening and she will have a remit to find talent, pilot shows and take them all the way to launch.

Both will report to Jack Davenport, managing director and co-founder.

