Gerard Greaves to leave Mail group as Katie Davies named new US editor

Gerard Greaves' Linkedin profile

Gerard Greaves, who is currently editor-in-chief of dailymail.com in the US, is stepping down from the Mail publisher after 24 years.

Greaves, who took on his current leadership role in 2022, is leaving after facing health issues.

A DMG Media spokesperson said: “Gerard Greaves, editor-in-chief of DailyMail.com, after an extended period of compassionate leave on medical grounds, has now left Associated Newspapers after 24 years with the company.”

Greaves will be succeeded as US editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail by Katie Davies in New York this summer.

Davies was appointed US editor, a newly-created position, at The Times and Sunday Times in October last year and previously led The Independent’s US editorial team and spent seven years at the Daily Mail in New York as a senior editor.

Danny Groom, publisher and editor of Mail Online, said: “Katie is an outstanding editor who enjoyed a number of highly successful years as an executive at the Mail in New York and we are absolutely thrilled she is returning to lead our US operation into the next stage of its evolution.

“Katie is a brilliant leader with superb instincts and we believe, under her leadership, Dailymail.com will go on to enjoy even greater success over the coming years.”

Greaves leaves the Daily Mail as the eleventh biggest news website in the US. Davies is now tasked with expanding its reach in the American market further.

Katie Davies. Picture: Times Media

Greaves previously worked on Mail Newspapers in the UK, as deputy editor of the Daily Mail under Paul Dacre from 2016 after holding the same role at the Mail on Sunday under Geordie Greig for four years.

When he moved to the daily title, Piers Morgan described Greaves as “one of the best journalists I’ve worked with and a superb newspaper executive”.

He first joined the Daily Mail in 2000 as executive editor of its Weekend magazine before editing the Mail on Sunday’s Live magazine.

Earlier in his career he spent nine years at the Daily Express in roles including foreign correspondent, New York correspondent and deputy news editor.

