View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
May 30, 2024

Gerard Greaves to leave Mail group as Katie Davies named new US editor

Greaves has spent an "extended period" on compassionate leave.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Linkedin screenshot of Gerard Greaves profile saying he is editor in chief at dailymail.com and based in New York
Gerard Greaves' Linkedin profile

Gerard Greaves, who is currently editor-in-chief of dailymail.com in the US, is stepping down from the Mail publisher after 24 years.

Greaves, who took on his current leadership role in 2022, is leaving after facing health issues.

A DMG Media spokesperson said: “Gerard Greaves, editor-in-chief of DailyMail.com, after an extended period of compassionate leave on medical grounds, has now left Associated Newspapers after 24 years with the company.”

Greaves will be succeeded as US editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail by Katie Davies in New York this summer.

Davies was appointed US editor, a newly-created position, at The Times and Sunday Times in October last year and previously led The Independent’s US editorial team and spent seven years at the Daily Mail in New York as a senior editor.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Danny Groom, publisher and editor of Mail Online, said: “Katie is an outstanding editor who enjoyed a number of highly successful years as an executive at the Mail in New York and we are absolutely thrilled she is returning to lead our US operation into the next stage of its evolution.

Content from our partners
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
Dominic Ponsford
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Amanda Kavanagh
How Germany's Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
How Germany’s Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
Desk-Net

“Katie is a brilliant leader with superb instincts and we believe, under her leadership, Dailymail.com will go on to enjoy even greater success over the coming years.”

Greaves leaves the Daily Mail as the eleventh biggest news website in the US. Davies is now tasked with expanding its reach in the American market further.

The new US editor of The Times and Sunday Times, Katie Davies, is pictured in a headshot.
Katie Davies. Picture: Times Media

Greaves previously worked on Mail Newspapers in the UK, as deputy editor of the Daily Mail under Paul Dacre from 2016 after holding the same role at the Mail on Sunday under Geordie Greig for four years.

When he moved to the daily title, Piers Morgan described Greaves as “one of the best journalists I’ve worked with and a superb newspaper executive”.

He first joined the Daily Mail in 2000 as executive editor of its Weekend magazine before editing the Mail on Sunday’s Live magazine.

Earlier in his career he spent nine years at the Daily Express in roles including foreign correspondent, New York correspondent and deputy news editor.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor