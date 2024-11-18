Ex-Sunday Mirror and People editor Gemma Aldridge leaves publisher

Sunday Mirror and Sunday People editor Gemma Aldridge. Picture: Reach

Gemma Aldridge, the former editor of the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, is leaving publisher Reach after 12 years.

Aldridge, previously a features editor and assistant editor at the titles, became editor at the two Sunday papers in April 2021.

In March this year she was appointed executive editor (weekends) of the Mirror with a remit covering all weekend content across the brand’s print and digital platforms under editor-in-chief Caroline Waterston.

Aldridge wrote on Twitter/X on Monday that after 12 years at the Sunday Mirror and People she had made “the tough but exciting decision” to leave the papers “for pastures new”.

“Huge thanks to my colleagues, contacts and freelancers for coming on the journey. It’s been a blast!

“Becoming an editor towards the end of the pandemic in 2021 was a whirlwind. Four PMs, two monarchs, two World Cups, two horrific wars, an Olympic Games, a Jubilee, two royal funerals, a coronation, the fall of the BBC’s anchor and ITV’s golden boy and the general election of a generation.

“I’ll be forever proud of the work we’ve done — pedophiles, con-artists and witch doctors jailed. Rot, wrongdoing and racism at the heart of government exposed. Voices of so many extraordinary and marginalised real people amplified… and a whole load of juicy showbiz scoops in between.”

Aldridge has previously written for Press Gazette about how journalism’s talent shortage can be fixed by getting more young people from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds into newsrooms.

Press Gazette understands Aldridge’s departure is unrelated to news of cuts at sister title the Sunday Express, which includes the departure of editor David Wooding amid a move to a seven-day operation.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog