GB News signs Boris Johnson as presenter

Boris Johnson speaks to the press in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Shutterstock

Former prime minister Boris Johnson will join GB News as a presenter and commentator next year.

He is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail for whom he has become an unlikely Tiktok star, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

The channel said Johnson will join as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”, adding Johnson will play a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic.

“Boris has been the most influential prime minister of our generation, and his unique insight into domestic and world affairs will be a hit smash with our viewers and listeners.

“As well as his political skills, he’s an incredibly talented journalist and author, so we can’t wait to start working with him on what will be must-see TV.”

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June in protest at the sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee after it found he lied to the Commons over Partygate.

He quit as prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership.

He will join a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel.

Former pensions minister Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies are also presenters. Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and current Reform Party leader Richard Tice also host shows on the channel.

Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in March that politicians are able to present current affairs programmes as long as a range of views are presented – a standard GB News failed to meet in a discussion about immigration between Tice and former Reform MEP Martin Daubney, according to a decision published this week.

Johnson previously appeared on rival channel TalkTV as an interviewee on the first programme presented by Nadine Dorries, another of his former close allies in government.

Johnson sought advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog before taking up the job, which he will begin in early 2024.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog