August 22, 2023

Henry Foy named FT Brussels bureau chief as Sam Fleming becomes economics editor

Fleming, in turn, replaces longtime FT economics editor Chris Giles.

By Bron Maher

Henry Foy, the Financial Times European diplomatic correspondent who has been appointed Brussels bureau chief, replacing new economics editor Sam Fleming. Picture: Financial Times

The Financial Times has appointed European diplomatic correspondent Henry Foy as its new Brussels bureau chief.

Foy replaces Sam Fleming, who was announced last month as the business paper’s new London-based economics editor.

Foy keeps his correspondent role and will continue to write the FT’s daily European newsletter, Europe Express, which is for premium subscribers only.

With the paper since 2013, he previously worked as the FT’s Moscow bureau chief, during which time he co-interviewed Vladimir Putin with the outlet’s then-editor Lionel Barber. Foy previously worked at Reuters.

Fleming has been the FT’s Brussels bureau chief since 2019. He joined the paper in 2013, first covering financial regulation, and became US economics editor in 2015. He will take up his new role in October.

Fleming replaces as economics editor Chris Giles, who had been in the role since 2004. He will stay with the FT as an economics commentator.

FT editor Roula Khalaf said: “Sam has been a fantastic Brussels bureau chief and US economics editor, and will bring great expertise as well as sound judgement and strong leadership skills to the role.

“The FT enjoys a well-earned reputation around the globe for the excellence and authority of its economics reporting and commentary, and Sam is the right person to build on Chris’ legacy.”

