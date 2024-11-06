Express political editor Sam Lister joins title’s management team

Express political editor Sam Lister is joining the Reach title’s senior management team after just over two years in the role.
Lister is becoming associate editor at the Express and is being succeeded by her deputy, Martyn Brown.
The shake-up comes less than two months since the departure of editor-in-chief Gary Jones and appointment of former Express online editorial director Tom Hunt as editor-in-chief and Geoff Maynard as his deputy.
Lister, who before becoming Express political editor in August 2022 had been Macer Hall’s deputy since 2018 and was previously a political correspondent for the Press Association, said: “It will be a wrench to leave the cut and thrust of Westminster after 17 years as well as my talented team, but I cannot wait to get started in my new role.
“It’s a time of real change for the Express and the wider media industry and being part of Tom’s plans to make sure our readers are always getting the very best news and features in the format they want it is a challenge I am up for. Martyn has been a dream deputy and will be an admirable successor.”
Brown described Lister as “a fantastic boss and a legend of the political Lobby. I’m so lucky to be working with such a talented team and I’m really excited for the future.”
Hunt said Lister “has done a fantastic job managing our outstanding parliamentary team and her experience will be invaluable to driving the Express to success”.
He added that Brown is “fully deserving of his promotion and will take the team on to the next level as we continue to hold the new Government to account”.
Reach chief digital publisher David Higgerson said in September that Hunt is taking the Express “into the next phase of its evolution” following “a period of impressive growth for the title, refreshing its editorial approach and cementing its loyal online audience”.
