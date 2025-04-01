Former Express editor Gary Jones joins Dale Vince’s Ecotricity

Daily Express editor Gary Jones. Picture: Reach

Former Daily Express editor Gary Jones has joined Dale Vince-owned Ecotricity as head of public affairs.

As Express editor Jones worked with Vince on the paper’s Green Britain campaign which sought to create “a green revolution that will create jobs, prosperity and a cleaner planet for our children”.

Jones was Express editor from 2018 to September 2024. In 2021 the Express picked up the British Journalism Award for environment journalism.

Jones said: “We are in the midst of a green revolution which will define our future and that of generations to come and I want to be a standard bearer for that change.

“In the past I too was sceptical about the dream of a truly renewable way of living, but Dale’s vision I am convinced is the road to making it a reality.”

He added: “Only the Labour Party can steer Britain towards clean energy independence and only with the support of entrepreneurs like Dale can the nation reach that goal, lowering prices and improving quality of life for all.”

Vince recently secured damages of £9,995 and an initial payment towards costs of £75,000 after suing Guido Fawkes owner Paul Staines for defamation.

