Former Esquire style director Teo van den Broeke returns as editor-in-chief

Teo van den Broeke, the newly-appointed editor-in-chief of Hearst UK's Esquire. Picture: James Anastasi

Hearst UK has appointed the former style director of Esquire and British GQ, Teo van den Broeke, as Esquire’s new editor-in-chief.

Van den Broeke previously spent nearly eight years at Esquire in roles including associate editor and deputy editor for its style guide, The Big Black Book.

He left the title in 2018, spending nearly five years as style and grooming director at British GQ before taking on editorial director roles for private members’ club Soho House.

Hearst UK editor-in-chief Katie Vanneck-Smith said van den Broeke is “a hugely influential and respected voice in the world of men’s style, luxury and culture.

“He has a proven track record of delivering content strategies that engage audiences across multi-platforms, and is the perfect person to lead Esquire UK’s next chapter.”

Van den Broeke said: “I started reading Esquire in my teenage years, and I began my journalistic career with the brand in 2010. Returning now as Editor-in-chief means a great deal to me. I’m proud to rejoin at such an exciting moment in Esquire’s evolution and look forward to collaborating with the talented team to shape the brand’s bright future.”

Van den Broeke begins work in the new role on 22 April.

Alex Bilmes, who edited Esquire from January 2011 until last month, wrote in his final issue that his time in charge of the title had been “the most challenging, and the most rewarding, of my career”, taking in both “extremely gruelling carousing” and “shameless starfuckery”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog