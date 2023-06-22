‘Key part’ of Reach’s digital transformation Ed Walker leaving after 13 years

Ed Walker. Picture: Reach

Ed Walker, who has played a “key part” in Reach’s digital transformation, is leaving the company after 13 years.

Walker is currently audience and content director (audience delivery) and has recently been working with the Mirror, Express and Irish Star teams in the US on their American launches and overseeing the publisher’s video and podcasts strategy on an interim basis.

After joining Reach (then Trinity Mirror) in 2010 on the Wales Online digital team, Walker’s roles have included: leading several of the regional Live site launches, leading the central editorial team, launching the network content team Tendendo, and creating the late newsdesk service Night Owl which helps dozens of regional titles publish into the evening.

Before his current role, Walker was the first editor-in-chief at local aggregator In Your Area, which in April had an audience of 4.8 million people according to Ipsos iris data.

Related

Walker said in a statement: “Thank you to everyone who has made my time at Reach such an incredible experience. I have chosen to leave as it’s time for me to have a reset, both personally and professionally.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“I will always be thankful for the support, friendship, generosity and creativity my colleagues in all departments at Reach have shown over the years.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to work with dozens of newsrooms across the country throughout that time and learn from the best in the business about all the different types of journalism through good times and tough times. “I wish everyone at Reach all the very best with the years to come and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes in the next chapter for me. I know I’ve had a first-class grounding in all things media, journalism and business to take with me from my time here.”

Reach chief digital publisher David Higgerson said: “Ed’s contribution to our digital journey so far can’t be overstated. From leading our first digital-only brand in Reading through to spearheading In Your Area’s first growth acceleration, Ed has helped shape the digital journalism we do across the business in so many ways.”

And Paul Rowland, editorial director of the Live network and former Wales Online editor, said: “It says it all about Ed’s contribution to what is now the Live Network that there’s literally never been a regional digital operation at Reach that he hasn’t been a central part of.

“Ed’s fingerprints are across so much of what we do today, and the huge scale of the audiences that we reach today are in no small part due to his unwavering commitment, drive and passion for local and regional digital journalism.”

Walker’s last day at Reach will be on Friday 30 June.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog